Nairn County swoop for Caley Thistle duo

Nairn County have made a double signing from Caley Thistle after Jamie Carnihan and Lewis Munro joined the club on two-year deals.

Goalkeeper Munro, 17, returns to Station Park after spending last season on loan from Caley Jags and he is joined by Carnihan, a 17 year-old right back.

Nairn boss Steven Mackay is delighted to have both players on board.

He said: “Lewis showed his potential last season and our record in games where he was in goals speaks for itself.

“There will be tough competition for the goalkeeper’s position between Lewis and Dylan Maclean and again, we are all looking forward to seeing how Lewis’s development continues over the next few seasons.

“I am delighted that we have now managed to secure him on a permanent basis.”

On Carnihan Mackay added: “We are delighted to have beaten off some stiff competition to bring Jamie to the club.

“He is a really promising player and everyone we have spoken to about him speaks very highly of his talent and potential.

“Although Jamie is still young, we have taken him to the club with a view to him challenging for a place in the starting team straight from the off.

“We are all looking forward to working with Jamie and excited to see him continue his development with us.”

✍️We are delighted to announce the double signing of Jamie Carnihan (left) and Lewis Munro from Inverness CT 🙌 All the info 👇https://t.co/N84aNHUUXc#ncfc #nairncounty #ItsaNairnThing pic.twitter.com/USLCDgMolO — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) June 6, 2023

County boss Mackay expects more new arrivals at Station Park ahead of the new campaign getting underway on July 29.

He said: “Our ambition as a club is to sign talented youngsters in the Highlands and to create an environment where they can develop and fulfil their potential.

“Bringing in Jamie and Lewis not only immediately strengthens our squad as it is just now but they are also two players who I am sure have long and successful careers in front of them.

“Our job is to do everything we can to help them make that a reality.”