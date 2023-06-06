Nairn County swoop for Caley Thistle duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn County swoop for Caley Thistle duo

Jamie Carnihan and Lewis Munro move to Station Park on two-year deals.

By Paul Third
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay has strengthened his squad for next season. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay has strengthened his squad for next season. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Nairn County have made a double signing from Caley Thistle after Jamie Carnihan and Lewis Munro joined the club on two-year deals.

Goalkeeper Munro, 17, returns to Station Park after spending last season on loan from Caley Jags and he is joined by Carnihan, a 17 year-old right back.

Nairn boss Steven Mackay is delighted to have both players on board.

He said: “Lewis showed his potential last season and our record in games where he was in goals speaks for itself.

“There will be tough competition for the goalkeeper’s position between Lewis and Dylan Maclean and again, we are all looking forward to seeing how Lewis’s development continues over the next few seasons.

“I am delighted that we have now managed to secure him on a permanent basis.”

On Carnihan Mackay added: “We are delighted to have beaten off some stiff competition to bring Jamie to the club.

“He is a really promising player and everyone we have spoken to about him speaks very highly of his talent and potential.

“Although Jamie is still young, we have taken him to the club with a view to him challenging for a place in the starting team straight from the off.

“We are all looking forward to working with Jamie and excited to see him continue his development with us.”

County boss Mackay expects more new arrivals at Station Park ahead of the new campaign getting underway on July 29.

He said: “Our ambition as a club is to sign talented youngsters in the Highlands and to create an environment where they can develop and fulfil their potential.

“Bringing in Jamie and Lewis not only immediately strengthens our squad as it is just now but they are also two players who I am sure have long and successful careers in front of them.

“Our job is to do everything we can to help them make that a reality.”

