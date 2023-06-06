Emergency services called to Aberdeen street following concern for a person

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police and ambulance attended a property on a Ferryhill street after reports of concern for a person.

Officers were called to a property on Bloomfield Road in Ferryhill at 7.30pm today.

Several police vehicles were seen on the road with officers confirming the incident is ongoing.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) also attended.

A police spokeswoman earlier said: “Around 7.30pm on Tuesday, June 6, police received a report of a concern for person in the Bloomfield Road area of Aberdeen.

“Police and SAS are at the scene.”