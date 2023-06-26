Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart happy with transfer dealings after landing Matthew Petermann

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart happy with transfer dealings after landing Matthew Petermann

The 18-year-old is the Banffers' third summer signing.

By Callum Law
Deveronvale's new signing Matthew Petermann, right, with manager Craig Stewart
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is pleased with his summer business after making Matthew Petermann their third recruit.

The 18-year-old attacker joins the Banffers from Inverurie Locos, where he made 20 appearances and scored on his debut.

Petermann joins defender Jamie MacLellan, 18, and Jamie Tinnock, 20, in signing on at Princess Royal Park.

Boss Stewart said: “I’ve seen Matthew a couple of times, but Richard Davidson my assistant has worked with him at Inverurie and thought he would be a good addition to our squad.

“He fits the bill in terms of what we’re trying to do and the way we’re trying to play.

“He’s a skillful player with plenty of pace and already in pre-season he’s looked really good.

“Matthew can play in a few positions, we’ll give him an opportunity and it’s up to him to take it.

“We’ve got high hopes for him and we’ll see how it goes.

“He played for Inverurie and hopefully he can get more game time with us and develop into a good Highland League player.”

Players that want to do well

Reflecting on his summer transfer dealings so far, Stewart added: “I’m pleased with that we’ve managed to do. Jamie Tinnock was one I really wanted on a permanent deal having been on loan to us for the last couple of years.

“Hopefully he can really kick on and have an injury free season.

“We were delighted he wanted to sign permanently, I think he sees what we’re wanting to do and sees an opportunity for himself to play in the Highland League.

“Jamie MacLellan is somebody I’ve kept an eye on over the last year, although he’s only 18 he’s already had a couple of years on loan at Junior clubs which will set him up well.

“He’s comfortable on the ball and he’s the kind of player that can play in many positions which is a great quality to come.

“He’s another young lad who wants to do well for himself in the Highland League which is refreshing.

Jamie Tinnock, right, has signed for Deveronvale permanently

“All three of them have, they’re all young players but as a club that’s where we’re at is trying to bring through young players and bring in young players with the potential to kick on and flourish with us.

“We’re still hoping to do more business but it’s also important to keep the squad we’ve got together and so far that’s happened.

“Hopefully it stays that way because it’s important to have a squad to pick from.”

