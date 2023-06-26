Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart happy with transfer dealings after landing Matthew Petermann

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is pleased with his summer business after making Matthew Petermann their third recruit.

The 18-year-old attacker joins the Banffers from Inverurie Locos, where he made 20 appearances and scored on his debut.

Petermann joins defender Jamie MacLellan, 18, and Jamie Tinnock, 20, in signing on at Princess Royal Park.

Boss Stewart said: “I’ve seen Matthew a couple of times, but Richard Davidson my assistant has worked with him at Inverurie and thought he would be a good addition to our squad.

“He fits the bill in terms of what we’re trying to do and the way we’re trying to play.

“He’s a skillful player with plenty of pace and already in pre-season he’s looked really good.

“Matthew can play in a few positions, we’ll give him an opportunity and it’s up to him to take it.

“We’ve got high hopes for him and we’ll see how it goes.

“He played for Inverurie and hopefully he can get more game time with us and develop into a good Highland League player.”

Players that want to do well

Reflecting on his summer transfer dealings so far, Stewart added: “I’m pleased with that we’ve managed to do. Jamie Tinnock was one I really wanted on a permanent deal having been on loan to us for the last couple of years.

“Hopefully he can really kick on and have an injury free season.

“We were delighted he wanted to sign permanently, I think he sees what we’re wanting to do and sees an opportunity for himself to play in the Highland League.

“Jamie MacLellan is somebody I’ve kept an eye on over the last year, although he’s only 18 he’s already had a couple of years on loan at Junior clubs which will set him up well.

“He’s comfortable on the ball and he’s the kind of player that can play in many positions which is a great quality to come.

“He’s another young lad who wants to do well for himself in the Highland League which is refreshing.

“All three of them have, they’re all young players but as a club that’s where we’re at is trying to bring through young players and bring in young players with the potential to kick on and flourish with us.

“We’re still hoping to do more business but it’s also important to keep the squad we’ve got together and so far that’s happened.

“Hopefully it stays that way because it’s important to have a squad to pick from.”