Captain Willie West anticipating special day as Fraserburgh face Celtic

Captain Willie West says the Fraserburgh players are fortunate to be part of such a special occasion when they face Celtic today.

The Broch welcome the Hoops to Bellslea this afternoon for a sold-out friendly with all the money generated from the fixture being donated to Fraserburgh Lifeboat Station.

The sides previously met on April 28 1970 in a fundraising match for the families of the five crewman who died in the Duchess of Kent lifeboat disaster on January 21 1970.

Relatives of the men who perished will be at the game where there will be a guard of honour for the RNLI as well as a minute’s silence prior to kick-off to remember those who didn’t come from sea.

‘It will be very special’

Local lad West is well aware of the significance and said: “It’s fantastic to be raising money for the lifeboat station.

“That’s probably a big reason for it being a sell-out because of the cause the money is going towards.

“I think it will be really special walking out with the RNLI guys getting a guard honour.

“They do a fantastic job and they put their lives at risk to help people and it’s really good we’re able to recognise them and it will be very special to be involved.

“It’s good both clubs have been able to come together to do this and also remember what happened in 1970.

“My dad and my grandfather are both retired skippers so fishing and the sea has been in my family for a long time.

“Fishing is a massive part of the Broch and you need the lifeboat to support and assist that industry so it’s a vital part of the community.

“It’s not just football-related this game, there’s a lot of local history behind it and as players we’re lucky to be part of a game where folk can come together and hopefully enjoy it and contribute to a really good cause.”

Good test for Broch

From a footballing perspective West is also relishing the opportunity for the Fraserburgh squad to begin their pre-season preparations against full-time opponents.

The 35-year-old added: “It’s always good when you get the chance to play against full-time opposition.

“It should be a great occasion with the crowd and the opposition so we’re all looking forward to it.

“Even though it’s a pre-season game we’re still hoping to get a result.”

Elsewhere today, Nairn County face the Western Isles Island Games Association team in Stornoway (6pm) and could involve new recruit Ben Kelly.

The attacker has joined the Wee County on a one-year contract having netted 31 goals in 28 appearances for Invergordon last season which saw him named North Caledonian League player of the year.

We are delighted to announce the signing of 18 year old Fergus Adams on a 2 year contract.

The midfielder is a product of the @RossCounty Academy and was being tracked by several other SHFL clubs.

Welcome to Clach Fergus. pic.twitter.com/s0GZLaAt1C — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) June 29, 2023

Clachnacuddin bolstered their squad this week with the addition of midfielder Fergus Adams on a two-year contract and the re-signing of defender Aly Riddle. The Lilywhites take on Loch Ness at King George V Park in Fortrose (1pm).

Turriff United meet Stonehaven at Glenury Park (12pm) and tomorrow Banks o’ Dee host Peterhead at Spain Park (2pm).