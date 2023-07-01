Captain Willie West anticipating special day as Fraserburgh face Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Captain Willie West anticipating special day as Fraserburgh face Celtic

The Hoops visit Bellslea today in a friendly which is raising money for Fraserburgh Lifeboat Station.

By Callum Law
Captain Willie West says the Fraserburgh players are fortunate to be part of such a special occasion when they face Celtic today.

The Broch welcome the Hoops to Bellslea this afternoon for a sold-out friendly with all the money generated from the fixture being donated to Fraserburgh Lifeboat Station.

The sides previously met on April 28 1970 in a fundraising match for the families of the five crewman who died in the Duchess of Kent lifeboat disaster on January 21 1970.

Relatives of the men who perished will be at the game where there will be a guard of honour for the RNLI as well as a minute’s silence prior to kick-off to remember those who didn’t come from sea.

‘It will be very special’

Local lad West is well aware of the significance and said: “It’s fantastic to be raising money for the lifeboat station.

“That’s probably a big reason for it being a sell-out because of the cause the money is going towards.

“I think it will be really special walking out with the RNLI guys getting a guard honour.

“They do a fantastic job and they put their lives at risk to help people and it’s really good we’re able to recognise them and it will be very special to be involved.

“It’s good both clubs have been able to come together to do this and also remember what happened in 1970.

Fraserburgh skipper Willie West, left.

“My dad and my grandfather are both retired skippers so fishing and the sea has been in my family for a long time.

“Fishing is a massive part of the Broch and you need the lifeboat to support and assist that industry so it’s a vital part of the community.

“It’s not just football-related this game, there’s a lot of local history behind it and as players we’re lucky to be part of a game where folk can come together and hopefully enjoy it and contribute to a really good cause.”

Good test for Broch

From a footballing perspective West is also relishing the opportunity for the Fraserburgh squad to begin their pre-season preparations against full-time opponents.

The 35-year-old added: “It’s always good when you get the chance to play against full-time opposition.

“It should be a great occasion with the crowd and the opposition so we’re all looking forward to it.

“Even though it’s a pre-season game we’re still hoping to get a result.”

Elsewhere today, Nairn County face the Western Isles Island Games Association team in Stornoway (6pm) and could involve new recruit Ben Kelly.

The attacker has joined the Wee County on a one-year contract having netted 31 goals in 28 appearances for Invergordon last season which saw him named North Caledonian League player of the year.

Clachnacuddin bolstered their squad this week with the addition of midfielder Fergus Adams on a two-year contract and the re-signing of defender Aly Riddle. The Lilywhites take on Loch Ness at King George V Park in Fortrose (1pm).

Turriff United meet Stonehaven at Glenury Park (12pm) and tomorrow Banks o’ Dee host Peterhead at Spain Park (2pm).

