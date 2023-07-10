Nairn County land top-rated Scottish schoolboy striker Aaron Nicolson

Nairn County manager Steven Mackay insists new signing Scotland schoolboys international Aaron Nicolson will excite fans and score goals.

The 17-year-old has moved to the Highland League club on an initial one-year contract and goes straight into the squad for Tuesday’s friendly against his former club, Caley Thistle.

Nicolson, who earned four caps for the Scotland schoolboys team last term, has been at ICT since the age of nine.

He featured in all Scotland’s Centenary Shield ties against the fellow Home Nations.

When Nicolson was freed by Inverness this summer, several north clubs were keen to secure his services – but Nairn won the race.

Nicolson will ‘fit into Nairn’s system’

Boss Mackay, a proven scorer himself, is confident he’s signed a lethal talent.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring Aaron to the club. He joins us as a player with bags of potential and should fit right into our system and the style we are looking to play.

✍️We are thrilled to announce the capture of Scotland schoolboys international striker, Aaron Nicolson. All the details and more photos here 👇https://t.co/r8Ep1pU7hj#ncfc #nairncounty #ItaNairnThing pic.twitter.com/3GFIqeYhjy — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) July 10, 2023

“We identified Aaron as a potential target during last season and when he became available in the summer, we were keen to get him in. It has taken a wee while to get it over the line but I am delighted he is here now as he will add a lot of quality to our forward line.

“Aaron is a player who will hopefully excite the fans and can deliver goals for us – that is what he has primarily been brought to the club to do.

“We want to bring in players who are young, hungry and determined to do well for the club and Aaron fits that profile perfectly.

“He has already had a taste of first-team football at Inverness CT and the job now for Aaron is to kick on in the Highland League and score as many goals as he can for Nairn County.”

Trio of ex-ICT starlets at Station Park

Nicolson made his debut when he started against eventual SPFL Trust Trophy winners Hamilton Accies last season and came on as a sub in the Championship against Queen’s Park and Dundee.

He will join former Inverness CT team-mates, Jamie Carnihan and Lewis Munro, who have recently joined the Station Park side, as well as former Invergordon striker Ben Kelly.