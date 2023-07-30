Sean Butcher hat-trick gives Fraserburgh win over Lossiemouth; Banks o’ Dee prevail against Wick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Sean Butcher hat-trick gives Fraserburgh win over Lossiemouth; Banks o’ Dee prevail against Wick

The Broch came from behind to defeat the Coasters 3-1, meanwhile Dee defeated the Scorries 4-0.

By Reporter
Sean Butcher scored a hat-trick as Fraserburgh beat Lossiemouth in the Breedon Highland League
Sean Butcher scored a hat-trick as Fraserburgh beat Lossiemouth in the Breedon Highland League

A second half hat-trick from substitute Sean Butcher helped Fraserburgh come from behind to defeat Lossiemouth 3-1 at Bellslea.

The Coasters took an early lead through Dean Stewart, but the Broch rallied with Butcher, who came on at half-time, notching a treble.

Broch boss Mark Cowie said: “I said to the players before the game that with the new rule with five subs the squad is more important than ever.

“You might be disappointed with the choice of first 11, but you need to put a lid on that and come on and make a difference.

“That’s what Sean did, he got three goals, but his general play was good as well and he got us up the park.

“We’ve always know he’s a finisher – he’s got a great knack of being in the right place at the right time and he showed it again.

“I’m pleased we managed to turn it around from 1-0 down and I think there’s a lot more to come from the guys.”

Stewart lashed home a free-kick from long range after three minutes to give the Coasters the lead.

But playing down the slope after the break Fraserburgh responded.

Butcher scored after Kieran Simpson knocked down Scott Barbour’s corner on 56 minutes. Eight minutes later Butcher turned in a Barbour cross to make it 2-1.

With quarter of an hour left he completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot after Lewis McAndrew felled Ryan Sargent.

Lossie manager Frank McGettrick said: “I was happy with the first half performance, but disappointed with the second half because we didn’t keep the ball well enough.

“When Butcher came on they had that extra presence up front and we couldn’t get out. But it’s a learning process for us.”

  • Banks o’ Dee 4-0 Wick Academy

Co-manager Josh Winton praised Max Alexander as he netted twice in Banks o’ Dee’s 4-0 win against Wick Academy at Spain Park.

The attacker – whose appearances were limited last season as he came back from a knee operation – bagged a brace after coming on as a second half sub.

Winton, who is joint-boss alongside Paul Lawson, said: “Max is a really intelligent footballer, he makes good runs and he’s somebody that’s going to have a good impact this season.

“He was unlucky not to start and he came on and staked his claim.

“The first half was quite cagey and we struggled to break Wick down as they were disciplined in their formation.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton was pleased to start the season with a win

“In the second half we were a bit more expansive and ruthless in the final third.”

Hamish MacLeod opened the scoring after quarter of an hour, cutting in from the left before finishing from the edge of the box.

Lachie MacLeod’s shot into the right corner made it 2-0 just before the hour mark.

Dee then lost Magnus Watson who was shown a straight red card by referee Duncan Nicolson for a stamp on Marc Coghill.

But on 75 minutes the hosts increased their lead with Alexander tucking away Michael Philipson’s cross and late on Alexander’s composed finish completed the scoring.

Scorries positives

Academy player-manager Gary Manson said: “We were low on attacking options so we set our stall out to frustrate them, stay in the game as long as we could and hit on the counter.

“In the first half we limited them to very few chances and the first goal was a bit soft because Graeme Williamson should have saved it.

“Banks o’ Dee cranked up the pressure in the second half and we tried our best to keep them out.

“I think 4-0 maybe flatters them slightly, I can’t complain about the defeat, but there are positives to take.”

More from Highland League

Sean Butcher scored a hat-trick as Fraserburgh beat Lossiemouth in the Breedon Highland League
Buckie Thistle start with Clach win thanks to Andrew MacAskill's late penalty; Horace Ormsby…
Sean Butcher scored a hat-trick as Fraserburgh beat Lossiemouth in the Breedon Highland League
Neil Gauld inspires Turriff to victory against former side Inverurie Locos; Brora Rangers leave…
Sean Butcher scored a hat-trick as Fraserburgh beat Lossiemouth in the Breedon Highland League
Andy Kirk happy as champions Brechin make winning start against nine-man Formartine
Sean Butcher scored a hat-trick as Fraserburgh beat Lossiemouth in the Breedon Highland League
New signings on target as Forres Mechanics defeat Strathspey Thistle; Huntly impress at Rothes
Sean Butcher scored a hat-trick as Fraserburgh beat Lossiemouth in the Breedon Highland League
GALLERY: The best pictures from the Highland League opener between Brechin City and Formartine…
Sean Butcher scored a hat-trick as Fraserburgh beat Lossiemouth in the Breedon Highland League
Highland League champions Brechin start with win against nine-man Formartine
Sean Butcher scored a hat-trick as Fraserburgh beat Lossiemouth in the Breedon Highland League
Neil Gauld trying to earn his spot as Turriff United take on Inverurie Locos
Sean Butcher scored a hat-trick as Fraserburgh beat Lossiemouth in the Breedon Highland League
Highland League player of the year Grady McGrath looking to better last season as…
Sean Butcher scored a hat-trick as Fraserburgh beat Lossiemouth in the Breedon Highland League
Sam Pugh reckons last season's near miss will fuel fresh Buckie Thistle challenge
Sean Butcher scored a hat-trick as Fraserburgh beat Lossiemouth in the Breedon Highland League
Analysis: Scene set for another thrilling Highland League campaign