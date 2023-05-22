Highland League confirms move from three subs to five as plan voted through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League confirms move from three subs to five as plan voted through

The change for next season was approved at the division's annual general meeting in Keith.

By Callum Law
The Breedon Highland League has voted to allow teams to make five substitutions during games.

Following discussion at the division’s annual general meeting in Keith last night, the proposal was voted through.

It means from next season sides will be able to field nine players on the bench and bring on five during matches.

In all four divisions of the SPFL, as well as the Scottish Cup, League Cup and Challenge Cup, five subs can be made.

However, the Highland League had previously opted to stick with three subs.

During this season, a number of managers publicly called for change and now they have got their wish with the 18 clubs opting to introduce the extra subs for next term.

League secretary John Campbell said: “I think it’s been a long time coming, we’re aligning ourselves with pretty much the rest of Scottish football.

“It’s good for the clubs, it’s good for the spectators and it will allow clubs to utilise their squads better on Saturdays.

“Those that are working within the Highland League are not scared of change if it’s for the benefit of the product we’ve got.

“They can see that having five subs gives them the opportunity to have more young players in the squad and potentially give them more opportunities.

“From a tactical standpoint, it may allow managers to do some different things as well.”

Conference League on backburner

In recent weeks much of the talk in Highland League circles has been about the proposed Conference League.

However, last week a special league management committee meeting was held to allow clubs to discuss that.

As a result, at the division’s AGM the focus was on other issues.

The Highland League as a single body does not have a vote on the Conference League proposal.

But the individual clubs, as members of the Scottish FA, will all be able to vote on the idea for a new fifth tier at the SFA’s AGM at Hampden on Tuesday June 6.

Highland League secretary John Campbell.

Campbell added: “Since the resolution about that came out it’s been pretty clear what the SFA are looking to do.

“The difficulty for the Highland League is that we don’t have a vote – we have members with differing views and we don’t want to stifle that.

“Clubs can think for themselves, they can take on board what their fans are saying.

“All we want to do is to protect the product we’ve got.

“The discussions we’ve had in relation to the Conference League have mainly been to promote clubs using their vote for their benefit in terms of how they see Scottish football moving forward – whether they want a Conference League is their choice.”

