New purpose for Elgin offices, Buckie outdoor gym area and Speyside glamping pods

Planning bosses have approved proposals to build glamping pods near Archiestown.

Blackwood Homes and Care aims to establish an outdoor gym area in Buckie.

In response to the dynamic nature of town centres, a new purpose has been approved for offices in Elgin.

Approved: New life for Elgin offices

G & H Paterson will turn offices into ground floor flats in Elgin town centre.

The two homes will be at 3 Commerce Street.

Arena Architects represented the applicant in the change of use application.

Why make the changes to the Elgin offices?

The building owners sought alternatives to office and shop uses due to the internet’s impact on town centres.

The external facades will undergo minimal changes, except for the addition of a new window at the rear of the property.

Call for more Elgin town centre accommodation

Council bosses have previously said that having more accommodation in Elgin town centre, will encourage increased activity throughout the day.

Strategic planning and development manager Gary Templeton told us: “Even before Covid, the town centre was under so much pressure with the changing nature of online retail and pressures to try to increase footfall.

“Town centre accommodation will help create an evening economy and increase all day round activity.”

Approved: Glamping pods

Steve Thornhill will build four glamping pods near Archiestown.

The pods will be at Barn Owl Lodge, Carron.

S Reid Design represented him in the application.

The changes to the unused land include four car parking spaces.

Boost to tourism industry

Mr. Thornhill said that there is a shortage of this type of holiday accommodation in the local area, and it would be affordable for everyone.

He also argued the pods would contribute to the Speyside tourism economy.

Planning chiefs agreed and approved the pods.

Submitted: Outdoor gym area

Blackwood Homes and Care wants to create an outdoor gym area in Buckie.

This is proposed within the community orchard next to Queen Street and behind Buckie High School.

The charity’s plans come as part of the Peoplehood project.

It is a trailblazing healthy ageing project funded by Innovate UK.

The charity views this as a great opportunity for Buckie residents to access outdoor physical activity and social space.

The gym area will include table tennis tables, a boccia pitch and much more.

