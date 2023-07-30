New purpose for Elgin offices, Buckie outdoor gym area and Speyside glamping pods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New purpose for Elgin offices, Buckie outdoor gym area and Speyside glamping pods

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin town centre offices have been approved for new purpose.
Elgin town centre offices have been approved for new purpose.

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications reviewed by Moray Council.

Planning bosses have approved proposals to build glamping pods near Archiestown.

Blackwood Homes and Care aims to establish an outdoor gym area in Buckie.

In response to the dynamic nature of town centres, a new purpose has been approved for offices in Elgin.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

Approved: New life for Elgin offices

G & H Paterson will turn offices into ground floor flats in Elgin town centre.

The two homes will be at 3 Commerce Street.

Arena Architects represented the applicant in the change of use application.

3 Commerce Street in Elgin town centre. Image: Google Maps

Why make the changes to the Elgin offices?

The building owners sought alternatives to office and shop uses due to the internet’s impact on town centres.

The external facades will undergo minimal changes, except for the addition of a new window at the rear of the property.

Ground floor plan for the two flats in Elgin town centre. Image: Moray Council.

Call for more Elgin town centre accommodation

Council bosses have previously said that having more accommodation in Elgin town centre, will encourage increased activity throughout the day.

Strategic planning and development manager Gary Templeton told us: “Even before Covid, the town centre was under so much pressure with the changing nature of online retail and pressures to try to increase footfall.

“Town centre accommodation will help create an evening economy and increase all day round activity.”

Approved: Glamping pods

Steve Thornhill will build four glamping pods near Archiestown.

The pods will be at Barn Owl Lodge, Carron.

S Reid Design represented him in the application.

The changes to the unused land include four car parking spaces.

What the glamping pods could look like!

Boost to tourism industry

Mr. Thornhill said that there is a shortage of this type of holiday accommodation in the local area, and it would be affordable for everyone.

He also argued the pods would contribute to the Speyside tourism economy.

Planning chiefs agreed and approved the pods.

Submitted: Outdoor gym area

Blackwood Homes and Care wants to create an outdoor gym area in Buckie.

This is proposed within the community orchard next to Queen Street and behind Buckie High School.

The charity’s plans come as part of the Peoplehood project.

It is a trailblazing healthy ageing project funded by Innovate UK.

The community orchard in Buckie.

The charity views this as a great opportunity for Buckie residents to access outdoor physical activity and social space.

The gym area will include table tennis tables, a boccia pitch and much more.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

