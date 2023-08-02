Buckie Thistle beaten by Dundee B in the Challenge Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Thistle beaten by Dundee B in the Challenge Cup

The Breedon Highland League outfit were defeated 4-0 at Forfar's Station Park.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle's Kyle MacLeod, on the ground, misses from close range against Dundee B. Pictures by Kim Cessford
Buckie Thistle were beaten 4-0 by Dundee B in the first round of the SPFL Trust Trophy at Forfar’s Station Park.

The difference between the full-time side and the Breedon Highland League club wasn’t as wide as the scoreline suggest.

But lax defending and a lack of ruthlessness in the final third hampered the Jags’ hopes of reaching the second round with Rayan Mohammed, Jack Wilkie, Euan Mutale and Max Anderson on target for Dee.

Buckie made four changes to the team which defeated Clachnacuddin on Saturday.

Joe McCabe, Ryan Fyffe, Cohen Ramsay and Scott Adams dropped out with Sam Morrison, Jack Murray, Marcus Goodall and Kyle MacLeod coming in to start.

Early opener

But it was Dundee who made the dream start by taking the lead after 35 seconds. Mutale slipped Mohammed into space and he skipped beyond Darryl McHardy and lashed a finish beyond goalkeeper Stuart Knight.

The visitors responded well with McHardy flashing a dangerous ball across the face of goal which evaded everyone.

Just shy of the quarter hour mark McHardy was in the action again as he connected with Wood’s cross from the right, but Dee goalkeeper Harry Sharp made a good save to parry the header to safety.

However, Dundee doubled their lead on 17 minutes with a switch of play releasing former Peterhead loanee Wilkie down the left flank and he coolly finished low past Knight.

In an effort to respond Thistle captain Sam Pugh headed over at the front post from MacIver’s corner.

Buckie’s Darryl McHardy, right, sends in a cross against Dundee

But Dundee still carried a threat and Lewis Lorimer exchanged passes with Mutale on the right before firing narrowly wide from 10 yards.

It wasn’t long though – the 23rd minute – before the full-time side notched their third.

A long punt forward from goalkeeper Sharp was missed by the Buckie defence and Mutale scampered in behind and finished with aplomb.

Despite having a mountain to climb the Jags didn’t give up and almost pulled a goal back. MacIver’s corner was headed back across goal by McHardy for Murray who nodded against the crossbar.

The rebound dropped for MacLeod, but his shot was scrambled off the line.

As half-time approached MacLeod had an even better chance. Andrew MacAskill was the creator on the right flank and his low ball across should have been finished, but MacLeod side-footed wide from six yards.

Dee add further to score

The first decent chance of the second period was also for Buckie. Max Barry jinked in from the left and shot low against the left post from close range with Sam Pugh’s drive on the rebound blocked.

But just after the hour Dundee made it 4-0 and it was symptomatic of how the Jags’ night had gone.

Having conceded a free-kick 20 yards out Anderson’s strike deflected off the wall and wrong-footed Knight as it trundled into the bottom right corner.

Although the tie was now gone Buckie were still creating with Wood heading narrowly wide from sub Ramsay’s left-wing cross.

