Graeme Stewart rages at Buckie defending after Challenge Cup loss

Dundee B defeated the Jags 4-0 at Forfar's Station Park.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle's Jack Murray of Buckie, right looks to clear under pressure from Euan Mutale, centre, of Dundee
Buckie Thistle's Jack Murray of Buckie, right looks to clear under pressure from Euan Mutale, centre, of Dundee

Manager Graeme Stewart slammed Buckie Thistle’s “shambolic” defending after they were beaten 4-0 by Dundee B in the first round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Jags were porous in defence and wasteful in attack against the Premiership colts side at Forfar’s Station Park.

The tone for the evening was set when the Breedon Highland League outfit conceded the opener after 35 seconds.

Boss Stewart said: “It’s a disgrace (losing a goal that early). It was shambolic defending at times and all the goals were a disgrace.

“It’s four shocking goals from our point of view, but in terms of the play I thought we more than matched them.

“We probably created more chances but didn’t take them.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart was unhappy with their defending against Dundee B

“It’s a bad night for us in terms of finishing and then with the goals against we’ve made a lot of mistakes.

“The first one Sam Morrison should win the header, Sam Pugh should take the boy out and Darryl McHardy shouldn’t dive in so there’s three mistakes.

“For the second it’s a throw-in across the park, Max Barry shouldn’t let the player turn, he does and plays it in behind, Dale Wood should stay in his position, but he tried to nick the ball, there’s two mistakes.

“The third goal Jack Murray tried to leave it for the goalie but doesn’t hear the shout so head the ball, that’s a mistake.

“The fourth one Sam Morrison gets turned and Jack MacIver makes a silly challenge on the edge of the box which he shouldn’t. There’s another two mistakes.”

Dream Dee start

Dundee made the perfect start by taking the lead in the first minute. Euan Mutale found Rayan Mohammed, who skipped past Darryl McHardy before firing a shot beyond goalkeeper Stuart Knight.

In response for Buckie McHardy’s powerful header from Dale’s Wood right-wing cross forced goalkeeper Harry Sharp into a good save.

However, Dundee doubled their lead on 17 minutes with a switch of play releasing former Peterhead loanee Jack Wilkie down the left flank and he coolly finished low past Knight.

Shortly Lewis Lorimer fired wide from 10 yards as Dee pressed for a third and they got it midway through the first half.

Buckie’s Sam Morrison, left, tries to tackle Rayan Mohammed of Dundee

A long punt forward from Sharp was missed by the Buckie defence and Mutale scampered in behind to apply the finishing touch.

The Jags almost pulled on back in the 26th minute. Jack MacIver’s corner was headed back across goal by McHardy for Jack Murray who nodded against the crossbar.

The rebound dropped for Kyle MacLeod, but his shot was scrambled off the line.

As half-time approached MacLeod had an even better chance but side-footed wide from six yards after Andrew MacAskill crossed from the right.

Early in the second period Max Barry jinked in from the left and shot low against the left post from close range with Sam Pugh’s drive on the rebound blocked.

Just after the hour Dundee made it 4-0 with Max Anderson’s free-kick from 20 yards deflecting off the Thistle wall and wrong-footing Knight as it found the bottom right corner.

