SPFL Trust Trophy: Formartine United beaten by Hibernian B on penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

SPFL Trust Trophy: Formartine United beaten by Hibernian B on penalties

The tie at Meadowbank went to spot-kicks after finishing 1-1 after 90 minutes.

By Reporter
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Formartine United bowed out of the SPFL Trust Trophy after a dramatic penalty shoot-out with Hibernian B at Meadowbank.

Malik Zaid converted the winning kick after Graeme Rodger had missed and Paul Campbell had seen his spot-kick saved by Max Boruc.

Scott Lisle had an early chance for the Highland League side but Boruc touched his left-foot shot over the crossbar.

Hibs hit back immediately but Ewen MacDonald was well positioned to save a netbound shot from Rudi Molotnikov.

Aidan Combe had Boruc on his toes midway through the first half after Paul Campbell had been fouled by Darren McGregor but his free-kick cleared the crossbar.

Molotnikov came close again direct from a free-kick late in the first half but the ball slipped narrowly wide.

It was end-to-end stuff and Lewis Wilson came close at the other end with a header that drifted wide from a corner-kick.

The breakthrough for Formartine came three minutes before the break when Daniel Park lashed a 20-yard free-kick past Boruc.

But the lead lasted only five minutes as Hibs equalised in first-half injury-time when Josh Landers headed home from Alfie Smith’s corner.

Hibs came out of the blocks quickly after half-time and Robbie Hamilton swiped a 20-yard shot wide of MacDonald’s post and then the goalkeeper had to get down smartly to keep out Zaid.

The hosts were indebted to Boruc for keeping them level midway through the second half when he leapt to keep out Park’s 18-yard free-kick.

Then Jake Stewart was not far away with a right-foot shot which had the goalkeeper beaten.

Landers hit the Formartine crossbar with a left-foot shot from outside the box in the dying minutes as it went to the shoot-out.

More from Highland League

Jordan MacRae, left, celebrates after opening the scoring for Brora Rangers. Images: Jasperimage
SPFL Trust Trophy - Aberdeen beat Brora Rangers on penalties to advance
CR0044180, Callum Law, Forfar. SPFL Trust Trophy match between Dundee B v Buckie Thistle at Station Park in Forfar. Kyle MacLeod of Buckie, on the ground, and Max Barry, number 17 are disappointed after MacLeod fired wide against Dundee Picture shows; action from the match - near miss for Buckie, Station PArk, Forfar, 02nd August 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle beaten by Dundee B in the Challenge Cup
New Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick for a feature for Highland League Weekly on July 31 2023.
Watch for free: Highland League Weekly - Lossiemouth's Frank McGettrick
CR0041278,Callum Law, Pitmedden. Highland League game between Formartine United and Brechin City. Picture of Kieran Adams. Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kieran Adams 'loving every minute' at Formartine United ahead of Challenge Cup test
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Front Jordan Macrae of Brora and Rear Hamish Munro of Buckie CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Jordan MacRae aiming for more Brora success after committing future as the Cattachs
Elgin opening goalscorer Ryan Macleman celebrates with Mitch Taylor. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ben Barron on target for Elgin City in win against St Johnstone B; Brechin…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041759 Story by Jamie Durent Glebe Park, Brechin Highland League match between Brechin City and Wick Academy Pictured is Brechin's Euan Spark Saturday 25th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Euan Spark proud to be Brechin captain and eyes Challenge Cup progress
The featured image for Highland League Weekly on Monday July 31 2023 which features highlights of Brechin City v Formartine United and Turriff United v Inverurie Locos. Image created by DCT Design Desk on July 31 2023
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Formartine United; Turriff United…
Buckie Thistle's Andrew MacAskill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle start with Clach win thanks to Andrew MacAskill's late penalty; Horace Ormsby…
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Neil Gauld inspires Turriff to victory against former side Inverurie Locos; Brora Rangers leave…