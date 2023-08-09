Rural Aberdeenshire home with tower overlooking the grounds hits the market for £580,000

A rural family home created from converted stables with a tower overlooking the Aberdeenshire countryside hits the market.

Known as Tower Wing, these 19th-century stables for the nearby Durris House have been transformed into a modern home with many unique features.

One of the most impressive features is a stone tower at the heart of the building, which offers views across the grounds.

The home has five large bedrooms, three baths and three sitting rooms and is being advertised by Savills for £580,000.

The property sits on a 1.1-acre plot of land in Kincardineshire, surrounded by mature woodland in a peaceful location.

According to the advert online, the stables are believed to be pink granite and slate and were designed by renowned architect Archibald Simpson.

The building features a lot of exposed brickwork and high ceilings, with a warm and inviting kitchen at the heart of the home.

Thanks to the high ceilings, every room has an abundance of natural light, while the principal bedroom has steps and a granite arch leading to a dressing area and the en-suite bathroom.

The lucky buyer of Tower Wing will also have access to a nearby tennis court and a double-door garage.

The property is located just 10 miles outside Aberdeen but seems worlds away from the hustle and bustle of a big city.

To book a viewing

Savills are advertising Tower Wing, Durris Stables, Durris, Kincardineshire, AB31 6BD for offers over £580,000. To book a viewing contact Savills here.