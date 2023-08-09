Rural Aberdeenshire home with tower overlooking the grounds hits the market for £580,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rural Aberdeenshire home with tower overlooking the grounds hits the market for £580,000

Tower Wing located in Kincardineshire boasts five bedrooms, three sitting rooms and access to a tennis court.

By Ross Hempseed
The front of the property. Image: Savills.
The front of the property. Image: Savills.

A rural family home created from converted stables with a tower overlooking the Aberdeenshire countryside hits the market.

Known as Tower Wing, these 19th-century stables for the nearby Durris House have been transformed into a modern home with many unique features.

One of the most impressive features is a stone tower at the heart of the building, which offers views across the grounds.

The property has a lot of period features. Image: Savills.

The home has five large bedrooms, three baths and three sitting rooms and is being advertised by Savills for £580,000.

The property sits on a 1.1-acre plot of land in Kincardineshire, surrounded by mature woodland in a peaceful location.

According to the advert online, the stables are believed to be pink granite and slate and were designed by renowned architect Archibald Simpson.

Inside the tower room which offers stunning views around the grounds. Image: Savills.

The building features a lot of exposed brickwork and high ceilings, with a warm and inviting kitchen at the heart of the home.

Thanks to the high ceilings, every room has an abundance of natural light, while the principal bedroom has steps and a granite arch leading to a dressing area and the en-suite bathroom.

Owners would have access to a tennis court. Image: Savills.

The lucky buyer of Tower Wing will also have access to a nearby tennis court and a double-door garage.

The property is located just 10 miles outside Aberdeen but seems worlds away from the hustle and bustle of a big city.

To book a viewing

Savills are advertising Tower Wing, Durris Stables, Durris, Kincardineshire, AB31 6BD for offers over £580,000. To book a viewing contact Savills here.

