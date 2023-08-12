More success on Andrew Macrae’s agenda after extending Brora Rangers contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

More success on Andrew Macrae’s agenda after extending Brora Rangers contract

The Cattachs are boosted ahead of facing Brechin City by the striker signing an extension until the summer of 2026.

By Callum Law
Andrew Macrae, centre, has extended his contract with Brora Rangers
Andrew Macrae, centre, has extended his contract with Brora Rangers

Sustained success is what Andrew Macrae is hoping for having extended his contract with Brora Rangers.

The Cattachs striker – who is set to face Brechin City at Glebe Park in the Breedon Highland League today – has penned a new deal until the summer of 2026.

Since joining in October 2019, Macrae has helped Brora win the Highland League twice, the North of Scotland Cup and the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Explaining why he’s committed to the club, the 25-year-old said: “Jordan MacRae signed a new contract and that was a big factor for me.

“We’ve had a good striking partnership for a couple of years and link really well together.

“I wanted to stay anyway and when the club spoke to me it was very easy to sort out.

“From stepping into the office to walking out, it only took 15 minutes, which probably says it all.

“As a team I think we need to be winning silverware every season.

“We want to be winning the league, but even winning cups is always good.

“The club in the future would like to get promoted as well, so that’s something to aim for.”

Meanwhile, Brechin boss Andy Kirk is looking for his side to tighten up defensively.

In their last two outings – against Hearts B in the Challenge Cup and Huntly in the league – they’ve let a two-goal lead slip.

Brechin manager Andy Kirk

Kirk said: “When you look at our record last season with goals conceded, losing two-goal leads isn’t something you’d associate with us.

“We need to tidy up a few things with decision-making, and every time we’ve made a mistake lately it seems to be costing us.

“Our concentration needs to be on clean sheets and defending well like we did last season, which gives us a solid base.”

On Friday, Kirk secured defender/midfielder Ryan Ferguson from Broughty Athletic, with Ferguson returning for a third spell with the Hedgemen.

More from Highland League

Andrew Macrae, centre, has extended his contract with Brora Rangers
Andy Low looks for Inverurie response against Huntly in Highland League Cup
Andrew Macrae, centre, has extended his contract with Brora Rangers
Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle look to continue perfect starts in early clash of possible…
Andrew Macrae, centre, has extended his contract with Brora Rangers
John Robertson says returning Inverness Cup clash between Caley Thistle and Clachnacuddin can spark…
Andrew Macrae, centre, has extended his contract with Brora Rangers
Watch for free: Highland League Weekly preview - Title hopefuls to tussle as Fraserburgh…
Andrew Macrae, centre, has extended his contract with Brora Rangers
Clach boss Jordan MacDonald hails loan signing Sam Morrison
Andrew Macrae, centre, has extended his contract with Brora Rangers
Sam Morrison joins Clachnacuddin on loan from Buckie
Andrew Macrae, centre, has extended his contract with Brora Rangers
Watch for free: Highland League Weekly - Clachnacuddin's Blair Lawrie
keith's Jordan Cooper in action for his old club Turriff United
Keith's new recruit Jordan Cooper looking to make his mark against old club Turriff
Andrew Macrae, centre, has extended his contract with Brora Rangers
Alan Hughes upbeat about new-look Wick Academy
Andrew Macrae, centre, has extended his contract with Brora Rangers
Banks o' Dee's Chris Antoniazzi on his stunning strike