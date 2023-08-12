More success on Andrew Macrae’s agenda after extending Brora Rangers contract

Sustained success is what Andrew Macrae is hoping for having extended his contract with Brora Rangers.

The Cattachs striker – who is set to face Brechin City at Glebe Park in the Breedon Highland League today – has penned a new deal until the summer of 2026.

Since joining in October 2019, Macrae has helped Brora win the Highland League twice, the North of Scotland Cup and the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Explaining why he’s committed to the club, the 25-year-old said: “Jordan MacRae signed a new contract and that was a big factor for me.

“We’ve had a good striking partnership for a couple of years and link really well together.

“I wanted to stay anyway and when the club spoke to me it was very easy to sort out.

“From stepping into the office to walking out, it only took 15 minutes, which probably says it all.

“As a team I think we need to be winning silverware every season.

“We want to be winning the league, but even winning cups is always good.

“The club in the future would like to get promoted as well, so that’s something to aim for.”

Meanwhile, Brechin boss Andy Kirk is looking for his side to tighten up defensively.

In their last two outings – against Hearts B in the Challenge Cup and Huntly in the league – they’ve let a two-goal lead slip.

Kirk said: “When you look at our record last season with goals conceded, losing two-goal leads isn’t something you’d associate with us.

“We need to tidy up a few things with decision-making, and every time we’ve made a mistake lately it seems to be costing us.

“Our concentration needs to be on clean sheets and defending well like we did last season, which gives us a solid base.”

On Friday, Kirk secured defender/midfielder Ryan Ferguson from Broughty Athletic, with Ferguson returning for a third spell with the Hedgemen.