Rothes show bite to net first league win of season at Nairn County

Rothes posted their first victory of the Highland League season as they defeated Nairn County 2-0 at Station Park.

Michael Finnis’ powerful header gave Rothes the half-time lead and Alan Pollock sealed the points late on.

Both teams approached this game with a sense of positivity.

Although Nairn lost their opening league games against Brora Rangers (1-0) and Banks o’ Dee (3-0), a 1-0 Highland League Cup victory at Wick at the weekend was their ideal preparation.

The visitors got off the mark on Saturday in the league thanks to a last-gasp 2-2 draw at home to Banks o’ Dee. It was no surprise boss Ross Jack stuck with the same starters.

Nairn manager Steven Mackay made two changes to his starting 11, with captain Fraser Dingwall and Ben Kelly coming in for benched duo Tyler Eadie and Sam Gordon.

Last season, Nairn failed to get the better of the Speysiders, with the teams sharing four goals at Station Park in July then Rothes running out 2-0 winners in March on home turf.

Conor Gethins, Nairn’s match-winner at Wick, was first to have a go and he unleashed a fierce angled shot which goalkeeper Sean McCarthy did well to capture.

It took a fine sliding challenge from the hosts’ Ross Tokely to prevent Allen MacKenzie from getting a shot away on 15 minutes after he latched on to a long ball from defence, creating an attack.

MacKenzie turned provider on 24 minutes when he collected play on the right, whipped a cross in and Gary Kerr’s header was blocked just in the nick of time.

Rothes were enjoying a good period as the first half advanced, with an Ali Gillies deflected drive going wide before a brilliant Dylan MacLean diving save denied a net-bound header from Kerr.

From that corner, Finnis arrived in ideal fashion to plant the perfect header into the net to the delight of all in visiting colours.

Rothes were looking confident in their play, but a shot from Aaron Nicolson after link-up work from Gethins and Andrew MacLeod was a warning from the Wee County.

Finnis had one final chance before the break when he connected with a free-kick, but this time it had too much height.

The introduction of Eadie and Scott Davidson for Ben Kelly and Nicolson at the start of the second half seemed to bring fresh life to Nairn, who were on the front foot in the opening stages.

Two quickfire yellow cards from referee Gordon Seago for home boss Mackay for shouting out what he felt was a penalty when Andrew MacLeod went down in the box saw him sent to the stand.

A great save from Dylan MacLean stopped Rothes doubling the score as he kept out a Fraser Robertson net-bound effort.

Sub Eadie was a fraction away from getting a touch to a Tokely assist in the box with 15 minutes to go, but McCarthy was on hand to deal with it.

With six minutes left, Pollock popped up in the box to tap home the second goal from close range after Kerr lined him up.

This Saturday, Rothes are back at Mackessack Park as Wick Academy come calling, while Nairn County travel to champions Brechin City.