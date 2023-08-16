Rothes show bite to net first league win of season at Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Rothes show bite to net first league win of season at Nairn County

Speysiders depart from Station Park with full points thanks to goals from Michael Finnis and Alan Pollock.

By Paul Chalk
Rothes celebrate after Michael Finnis opens the scoring at Nairn County. Images: Jasperimage
Rothes celebrate after Michael Finnis opens the scoring at Nairn County. Images: Jasperimage

Rothes posted their first victory of the Highland League season as they defeated Nairn County 2-0 at Station Park.

Michael Finnis’ powerful header gave Rothes the half-time lead and Alan Pollock sealed the points late on.

Both teams approached this game with a sense of positivity.

Although Nairn lost their opening league games against Brora Rangers (1-0) and Banks o’ Dee (3-0), a 1-0 Highland League Cup victory at Wick at the weekend was their ideal preparation.

The visitors got off the mark on Saturday in the league thanks to a last-gasp 2-2 draw at home to Banks o’ Dee. It was no surprise boss Ross Jack stuck with the same starters.

Nairn manager Steven Mackay made two changes to his starting 11, with captain Fraser Dingwall and Ben Kelly coming in for benched duo Tyler Eadie and Sam Gordon.

Last season, Nairn failed to get the better of the Speysiders, with the teams sharing four goals at Station Park in July then Rothes running out 2-0 winners in March on home turf.

Conor Gethins, Nairn’s match-winner at Wick, was first to have a go and he unleashed a fierce angled shot which goalkeeper Sean McCarthy did well to capture.

Nairn’s Wayne Mackintosh plays the ball forward.

It took a fine sliding challenge from the hosts’ Ross Tokely to prevent Allen MacKenzie from getting a shot away on 15 minutes after he latched on to a long ball from defence, creating an attack.

MacKenzie turned provider on 24 minutes when he collected play on the right, whipped a cross in and Gary Kerr’s header was blocked just in the nick of time.

Rothes were enjoying a good period as the first half advanced, with an Ali Gillies deflected drive going wide before a brilliant Dylan MacLean diving save denied a net-bound header from Kerr.

From that corner, Finnis arrived in ideal fashion to plant the perfect header into the net to the delight of all in visiting colours.

Rothes were looking confident in their play, but a shot from Aaron Nicolson after link-up work from Gethins and Andrew MacLeod was a warning from the Wee County.

Finnis had one final chance before the break when he connected with a free-kick, but this time it had too much height.

The introduction of Eadie and Scott Davidson for Ben Kelly and Nicolson at the start of the second half seemed to bring fresh life to Nairn, who were on the front foot in the opening stages.

Rothes striker Gary Kerr sets off an attack.

Two quickfire yellow cards from referee Gordon Seago for home boss Mackay for shouting out what he felt was a penalty when Andrew MacLeod went down in the box saw him sent to the stand.

A great save from Dylan MacLean stopped Rothes doubling the score as he kept out a Fraser Robertson net-bound effort.

Sub Eadie was a fraction away from getting a touch to a Tokely assist in the box with 15 minutes to go, but McCarthy was on hand to deal with it.

With six minutes left, Pollock popped up in the box to tap home the second goal from close range after Kerr lined him up.

This Saturday, Rothes are back at Mackessack Park as Wick Academy come calling, while Nairn County travel to champions Brechin City.

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Highland League round-up: Buckie Thistle make it four from four, as Turriff, Huntly and…
CR0044307, Callum Law, Inverurie. Highland League game Inverurie Locos v Formartine United at Harlaw Park. Picture of (L-R) Mark Souter and Julian Wade. Wednesday, August 16th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Late penalty gives Formartine victory against Inverurie
Max Ewan in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage
Brora Rangers return to winning ways with 3-1 triumph over plucky Strathspey Thistle
Defender Gary Warren in action for Caley Thistle in the Premiership in 2018. Image: SNS Group
Gary Warren: Caley Thistle good enough to launch promotion push
12 August 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Buckie Thistle FC - PICTURE CONTENT: Buckie - Darryl McHardy CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Buckie Thistle and Forres Mechanics put perfect Highland League records on the line
Rothes manager Ross Jack. Image: Jasperimage
Highland League: Results on Rothes radar after squad strengthening; Clach adjust after loss of…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041979 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh GPH Builders Merchant Highland League Cup Final Banks O' Dee v Inverurie Loco Works Pictured are Loco's Jamie Michie and Dee's Chris Antionazzi Saturday 8th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Jamie Michie pleased Inverurie Locos have gone back to basics ahead of Formartine United…
Brechin's summer signing Spencer Moreland. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Brechin City's SPFL Trust Trophy bid ended by Hibernian B
Brechin manager Andy Kirk. Image: SNS
Andy Kirk pleased to enhance Brechin pool ahead of Challenge Cup clash
Duncan Proudfoot in action for Caley Thistle against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Rothes sign former Caley Thistle youngster Duncan Proudfoot, while Elgin City youngster Ben Cormack…