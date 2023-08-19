Brodie Allen aiming for Huntly goal contribution as Black and Golds set for Inverurie rematch

Brodie Allen wants to be someone Huntly can rely upon for goals as they seek to continue their unbeaten start in the Breedon Highland League.

The Black and Golds take on Aberdeenshire rivals Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park this afternoon.

Although Huntly have taken seven points from a possible nine in the league they were beaten by the Railwaymen in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup last weekend.

On a personal level Allen has had a good start to the campaign netting two goals in four games.

Energy and endeavour are synonymous with the striker, but having scored four times last term Allen feels he needs to do more in front of goal.

The 25-year-old said: “I’ve started the season quite well with two goals and an assist in the first four games.

“Last season I was disappointed with my return so I’m definitely looking for a lot more goals to contribute to the team.

Brodie Allen headed in his first goal of the season away to Rothes.

“I’m pleased to have started the first few games and I’ve been quite happy with my performances.

“But for me it’s always about adding goals to my game. I have set myself a target for goals this season, but I’ll keep it to myself.

“Usually my target is just to beat the previous season, but I was disappointed with last season and I’d like to better that by quite a distance.

“The best part of my game in recent years has probably been my work-rate and that side of the game.

“But I want to be that player that chips in with goals regularly.”

Black and Golds need better start as Locos chase first points

Looking back at last weekend’s loss to Inverurie and this afternoon’s encounter, Allen added: “We expect Inverurie to start well like last weekend.

“We need to start the game a lot better than we did last weekend.

“It’s another difficult game, but it’s probably the ideal scenario for us is to be playing them again because we want to try to make up for the last game.”

Meanwhile, Inverurie have lost their three league games so far this season.

But defender Logan Johnstone is confident things will improve.

The 23-year-old former Huntly player said: “It’s been a tough start in the league, but we can’t get too down about it.

“You need to take it and listen to what the management team are saying.

“But sometimes if you read too much into it you lose focus and you can’t get yourself up for the next game.

“You can’t be too low in confidence, we are a good side and if we can start firing on all cyclinders and get a win under our belts in the league we’ll be good to go.

“Huntly are a strong side who work very hard, we need to match that and then hopefully our quality comes through as well.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Fraserburgh have a full squad available for Deveronvale’s visit to Bellslea, with both sides looking to get back to winning ways.

Champions Brechin City face Nairn County at Glebe Park with the Wee County looking for their first points in the league.

Lossiemouth, who host Brora Rangers at Grant Park, are missing Baylee Campbell and Ross Elliot. The Cattachs could have Martin Maclean back, but Josh Meekings is still sidelined.

Forres Mechanics are set to have the same squad available as they had for Wednesday’s loss to Buckie Thistle when Keith come to Mosset Park.

Stewart Hutcheon, Tom Andrews, Liam Cheyne and Ethan Smith are out for the Maroons.

Wick Academy welcome back Owen Rendall for their clash with Rothes at Mackessack Park.

Turriff United may again be without Neil Gauld as winless Clachnacuddin visit the Haughs.