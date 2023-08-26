Holders Banks o’ Dee ready for Highland League Cup test from Forres Mechanics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holders Banks o’ Dee ready for Highland League Cup test from Forres Mechanics

The Can-Cans are looking for improvement after falling short in three meetings with Dee last season.

By Paul Third
Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton.
Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton.

Banks o’ Dee have a target on their backs as they begin the defence of their GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup against Forres Mechanics at Spain Park today.

Dee edged Inverurie Locos 1-0 at Bellslea Park in Fraserburgh last season to lift the trophy for the first time in their debut Highland League campaign.

It was a historic day for the Spain Park side, but co-manager Josh Winton knows they face still competition in their bid to retain the trophy this term.

The Dee co-boss said: “It was great for the club to win the cup last season and the competition really gave the players a focus in the second half of the season.

“It was a great achievement to win the competition.

“As the holders you know you are seen as a scalp and there’s no doubt it is a very competitive cup to try to win.

“But it’s the first round and we’re looking no further than Forres Mechanics on Saturday. You can’t look any further than one round at a time.”

Dee look to maintain Fortress Spain Park

With 10 points from a possible 12, Dee have made a good start in the league but so too have visitors Forres who make the trip to Spain Park with three wins from their opening four games.

There was little between the sides last season, and Winton expects another tough test from Steven MacDonald’s side.

He said: “They’ve had a good start and the feedback we’ve had on them is that their performances have been good.

“If you look back at the games between us last year, there was only a goal between us in two games, with the other one finishing 2-0 to us, so we’re not expecting this one to be any different.

“We’ve been pretty pleased with the performances and three clean sheets has been the biggest thing for us.

“We’ve been very competitive at Spain Park and we’ve spoken about the importance of making sure we use the astro to our benefit and keep a strong home record this year.”

Dean Lawrie is back from offshore, while Luke Emmett faces a late fitness test on a thigh strain.

Can the Can-Cans end Dee’s grip on the cup?

Forres manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Dee edged Forres 3-2 in the quarter-final on their way to lifting the cup last season, and visiting boss MacDonald believes his side can make the trip to Aberdeen with confidence following their good start to the season.

He said: “Banks o’ Dee deserved to beat us at least a couple of those occasions last season and we’ve got to improve to challenge them on last season’s form.

“They’ve started the season with real intent and we know it will be really tough for us – but it’s the cup, a one-off game and one we’re looking forward to.”

“Other teams might look on paper and say they have had far harder starts than we have, but you still have to go out and win games.

“We’re really pleased after the squad changes in the summer, including losing (striker) Ben Barron. We’re pleased, but we have to keep it going.

“We started well last year and dropped off, so we have to learn from that and there will certainly be hard games to come like this one this weekend.”

Tom Brady returns for the Can-Cans, but Dylan Lawrence will miss the game after suffering an injury in a closed-doors game against Ross County in midweek.

Callum Johnston and Aidan MacDonald are also absent due to work commitments.

Broch and Vale meet again in the cup

Elsewhere in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, Formartine United meet Brechin City at North Lodge Park looking to avenge the league champions’ 1-0 win over United at Glebe Park on the first day of the season.

Stuart Anderson’s Pitmedden side will be without key midfielder Graeme Rodger – who required stitches on his knee after last weekend’s league draw with Buckie Thistle – as well as Rhys Thomas, also due to injury, and Ryan Spink, who will serve a suspension which has carried over from last term’s League Cup.

Inverurie Locos are pointless in the Highland League after four games, with their only win so far this season coming in the preliminary round of League Cup – against Huntly, who they then lost to on league duty last weekend.

The Railwaymen travel to Rothes for their first round cup clash, and boss Andy Low will be without Liam Morrison (hamstring) and Sam Burnett (ankle), while Jonny Smith and Jay Halliday are unavailable.

Speysiders gaffer Ross Jack, meanwhile, will be without Iain MacKenzie, Kyle Whyte, Charlie Macdonald and Aidan Wilson.

Strathspey Thistle, who travel to Lossiemouth for their first round tie, are hoping to have more players to choose from after their squad was hit by the flu in the build-up to their 6-0 weekend loss at home to Banks o’ Dee.

However, Jags gaffer Robert MacCormack – also boosted by signing Brora Rangers keeper Ruardhri Nicol on loan until January on Friday – will still be without Jude Fraser, due to an ankle injury, while work commitments mean Dan Whitehorn and Jack Gilliland will be unable to feature.

Fraserburgh and Devervonale meet for the second time in a week in their first round tie.

The Broch, who beat the Banffers 3-2 at Bellslea in the league last weekend, make the trip to Princess Royal Park without Grant Campbell – although the midfielder is due to return to training next week.

Buckie Thistle are without Kevin Fraser and Shaun Wood due to injury as they welcome Turriff United to Victoria Park.

Neil Gauld is still out for Turriff, while boss Dean Donaldson will also be without the suspended Max Foster.

