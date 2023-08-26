Heartbroken Nairn mum launches campaign to make beach wheelchair accessible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heartbroken Nairn mum launches campaign to make beach wheelchair accessible

Group plan to make the seafront a place that welcomes people with mobility issues.

By Louise Glen
Visitors to Nairn Beach are finding it difficult to use wheelchairs. A mum has now set up a campaign to bring all terrain wheelchairs to Nairn.
Amelia Williamson wants to bring accessible wheelchairs to Nairn. She is pictured with daughter Beth in Dornoch. Image: Amelia Williamson.

A plan to make Nairn beach more accessible to wheelchair users has been launched by a group in the town.

Led by mum Amelia Williamson, she said her eyes had been opened to the problem after taking her daughter Beth’s wheelchair onto the coastline.

Since then, she has been supported by people in the town to help get more wheelchair users onto the beach with their families.

Ms Williamson said: “My daughter was diagnosed with progressive Ataxia when she was 13 in October 2022, and since then she had to use a wheelchair.

“It was then that I noticed that there are lots of difficult and unsuitable places in Nairn to go in a wheelchair. It is exhausting.

The family wants similar all-terrain wheelchairs like those in Dornoch. Image: Amelia Williamson.

“So I took Beth to the beach and got all the way to the sea. But then I could not push her back up again. I ended up carrying her and then going back for her wheelchair.”

It was then that Ms Williamson noticed more and more people who were sitting on the Links and not making it down to the beach.

As soon as the campaign launched, one emotional grandmother told her: “I will be able to play with my grandchildren in the sea.”

After a visit to the wheelchairs at Dornoch, the Nairn Wheelchairs Group was set up and it now has more than 3,000 members.

A Just Giving fundraising page has now been set up to provide access to the beach on all terrain wheelchairs.

On the fundraising page, the group said: “Nairn is famous for its amazing beaches, everyone loves long walks, splashing in the waves, building sand castles and looking for sea gems.

“Unfortunately though, this is not the case for people who use wheelchairs, and it’s not uncommon in Nairn to see locals and visitors alike parked in their wheelchairs on the grassy edge of the beach, watching their family and friends.

Nairn beach plan for wheelchair users

“Sadly, there is currently no way to access the beach by wheelchair.”

It continued: “There are specialist beach-accessible wheelchairs with big inflatable tires so you can go right into the sea.

A campaign has been launched to bring similar all-terrain wheelchairs - similar to those pictured in Dornoch - to Nairn.
The all-terrain wheelchairs would allow anyone of any age to access the beach in Nairn. Image: Amelia Williamson.

“Over 46% of people with disabilities have mobility challenges, so it’s not surprising that beach wheelchair projects have been popping up all over Scotland over the last few years.

“Dornoch beach wheelchair project, for example, has been a huge success with over 160 beach wheelchair outings last summer. We had great fun trying their wheelchairs out.

“Nairn can be the same! Let’s work together to raise the funds needed to support this fantastic project.”

The group plans to start with two wheelchairs – one for adults and one for children. They will be housed in a shed with a hoist to allow people to get into the wheelchair in privacy.

To donate to the appeal, click here.

