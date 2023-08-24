Allan Hale delighted to bring midfielders Austin Sparkes and George Craig to Huntly

Huntly manager Allan Hale is delighted to have signed midfielders Austin Sparkes and George Craig.

The duo most recently played together in Sweden with Harnosand FC United.

Sparkes, 19, who can play in defence or midfield, was previously on the books at Sunderland on a two-year full-time scholarship, and has also played in Gibraltar with Europa Point FC.

Huntly boss Hale said: “We’re thrilled to have Austin on board.

“He has had a good grounding within the game where his versatility in being able to play numerous positions will be important to us for the season ahead.

“He has been training with the club for a couple of weeks already and has settled in well to both the club and the area.

“We look forward to working with him and supporting him on his journey.”

Meanwhile, 19-year-old central midfielder Craig came through the Pro:Direct Academy in England, before making the move to Sweden.

Hale added: “I’m really pleased to bring George into the club. Like Austin, George has been with us for a couple of weeks already where he has seamlessly settled into the club.

“We’ve secured the services of a highly talented central midfielder who will enhance our options further.

“I look forward to working with him and seeing his positive contribution to the team as we aim to achieve our goals for the season.”