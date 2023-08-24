Allan Hale delighted to bring midfielders Austin Sparkes and George Craig to Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By Sophie Goodwin
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale
Huntly manager Allan Hale. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Huntly manager Allan Hale is delighted to have signed midfielders Austin Sparkes and George Craig.

The duo most recently played together in Sweden with Harnosand FC United.

Sparkes, 19, who can play in defence or midfield, was previously on the books at Sunderland on a two-year full-time scholarship, and has also played in Gibraltar with Europa Point FC.

Huntly boss Hale said: “We’re thrilled to have Austin on board.

“He has had a good grounding within the game where his versatility in being able to play numerous positions will be important to us for the season ahead.

“He has been training with the club for a couple of weeks already and has settled in well to both the club and the area.

“We look forward to working with him and supporting him on his journey.”

Meanwhile, 19-year-old central midfielder Craig came through the Pro:Direct Academy in England, before making the move to Sweden.

Hale added: “I’m really pleased to bring George into the club. Like Austin, George has been with us for a couple of weeks already where he has seamlessly settled into the club.

“We’ve secured the services of a highly talented central midfielder who will enhance our options further.

“I look forward to working with him and seeing his positive contribution to the team as we aim to achieve our goals for the season.”

