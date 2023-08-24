Allan Hale delighted to bring ‘versatile’ midfielder Austin Sparkes to Huntly

Huntly manager Allan Hale is delighted to have signed midfielder Austin Sparkes on a one-year deal.

The 19-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, most recently played in Sweden with Harnosand FC United.

He was previously on the books at Sunderland on a two-year full-time scholarship, and has also played in Gibraltar with Europa Point FC.

Huntly boss Hale said: “We’re thrilled to have Austin on board.

“He has had a good grounding within the game where his versatility in being able to play numerous positions will be important to us for the season ahead.

“He has been training with the club for a couple of weeks already and has settled in well to both the club and the area.

“We look forward to working with him and supporting him on his journey.

“The entire club extends a warm welcome to Austin and wishes him a successful and rewarding journey with Huntly Football Club.”