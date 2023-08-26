Kyle MacLeod targets trophy push after return to Brora Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Kyle MacLeod targets trophy push after return to Brora Rangers

A baby on the way leads to striker going back to Dudgeon Park, while Clachnacuddin fancy an upset in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Kyle MacLeod, in action for Brora Rangers in 2018. Image: DC Thomson
Kyle MacLeod, in action for Brora Rangers in 2018. Image: DC Thomson

Striker Kyle MacLeod is ready for a happy homecoming with Brora Rangers as he tips the Cattachs to be genuine Highland League contenders this season.

The 28-year-old this week penned a contract with his former club at Dudgeon Park, which takes him through until the summer of 2027.

The former Ross County youth had two enjoyable years with Brora, winning the North of Scotland Cup before spending the last four years in the green and white hoops of Buckie.

With his partner Moya now just five weeks away from giving birth to a daughter, the chance to sign for now player/manager Ally MacDonald was too good to turn down.

Born in Fortrose, returning to play for the Sutherland club for a second time is the ideal fit and he could get the nod to feature against Clachnacuddin in the first round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup on Saturday. 

He said: “It’s an exciting time for us, with our first child due to be born soon.

“Training locally twice a week was certainly one of the main attractions for me to come back to Brora, rather than going down the road to Buckie on a Wednesday, which was starting to take its toll. With the baby due, that would have made it even harder.

“When I heard there was interest, it was a no-brainer to go back, especially to work under Ally. Although he’s a friend, I can see his potential as a manager as well.”

Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald, left, with striker Kyle MacLeod. Image: Brora Rangers FC

Brora are ‘big-hitters’ too – MacLeod

Last season, Brechin pipped Buckie in a last-day title showdown, with Brora nine points behind the champions. 

MacLeod insists finishing top of the pack is a realistic goal for Brora.

He said: “I am leaving a strong team at Buckie, but I am joining as strong a team here at Brora.

“I’m going to miss a lot of the boys at Buckie, it was a really good dressing room, but that’s what made it easier to leave – I know a lot of the boys at Brora from my previous time.

“Buckie and Brora are two big-hitters in the Highland League – it’s going to be an interesting league this season, for sure.

“Winning trophies is a big target for a club like Brora. The club has been ambitious for years, so going back into that environment is great. We have to target the league title every season at Brora.”

MacLeod’s signing news was swiftly followed with the announcement attacking midfielder Ali Sutherland has agreed to extend his contract for a further three years with Brora, with former Caley Thistle defender Josh Meekings – who is also assistant manager – following suit with the same length of extension on Friday.

Forwards Jordan MacRae and Andy Macrae also signed extended deals recently.

If he does play, MacLeod will not be taking Clach lightly after his Buckie side needed an injury-time goal to beat them 3-2 on the opening day of this season.

He added: “Clach pushed us all the way that day, so I know what they are all about. They have a lot of energetic young players who have good quality.”

Clach ‘fearless’ ahead of cup clash

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald, meanwhile, insists his Lilywhites fancy their chances of causing an upset this weekend.

Following 3-0 and 4-1 league losses against Wick Academy and Turriff United, few people may give the Lilywhites any hope of pulling off a first-round shock against one of the big-hitters on their home turf.

However, an encouraging performance against a strong Caley Thistle team in Tuesday’s Inverness Cup showdown gives MacDonald hope.

Although the Championship side ran out 4-1 winners, there was plenty to be pleased about, with Calum Ferguson’s second half goal injecting interest in the one-off tie for the silverware.

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald. Image: Kenny Elrick

Looking ahead to the Dudgeon Park fixture, MacDonald said: “We’re going into a tough game, but it’s one we’re not frightened of.

“I firmly believe we can win it. Brora are a good team and there’s no getting away from it.

“We’re going there, as we do every week, to try and win.

“We can be frustrating to watch at times, but we know we need to be brave on the ball, get the ball down and move it quickly and be tight at the back.

“Their front three of Andy (Macrae), Jordan (MacRae) and Tony (Dingwall) will have half a chance and it’s in the back of the net.  We need to be at it.”

Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview – Who will progress in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup?

More from Highland League

Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton.
Holders Banks o' Dee ready for Highland League Cup test from Forres Mechanics
Nairn County manager Steven Mackay. Image: Jasperimage.
Nairn County look to solve goal problem in Highland League Cup visit to Keith
Inverurie Locos home ground Harlaw Park.
Cove Rangers youngster Myles Gaffney joins Inverurie Locos on loan
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale
Allan Hale delighted to bring midfielders Austin Sparkes and George Craig to Huntly
Watch of Highland League Weekly preview show for FREE right here.
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - Who will progress in the GPH Builders…
Sean Butcher celebrating scoring the winning goal for Fraserburgh against Buckie Thistle in last season's Aberdeenshire Shield final. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire Shield draw: Fraserburgh to begin defence against Aberdeen's youngsters
Inverness Cup winners, Caley Thistle. Images: Jasperimage
Harry Lodovica hailed by Barry Wilson after Caley Thistle win Inverness Cup
Inverness provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair presents the Inverness Cup to Caley Thistle defender Wallace Duffy. Image: Jasperimages
Inverness Cup showdown: Clachnacuddin 1-4 Caley Thistle
CR0044385 Callum Law request, Inverurie. Highland League, Inverurie Locos v Huntly at Harlaw Park. Picture shows; Huntly's Andy Hunter celebrates a goal that was dissallowed. Saturday 19 August 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Andy Hunter looks to build on Huntly's bright start
The latest Highland League Weekly is out now and features highlights of two more Breedon Highland League matches.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Inverurie Locos v Huntly and Formartine United…

Conversation