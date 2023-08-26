Kyle MacLeod targets trophy push after return to Brora Rangers

Striker Kyle MacLeod is ready for a happy homecoming with Brora Rangers as he tips the Cattachs to be genuine Highland League contenders this season.

The 28-year-old this week penned a contract with his former club at Dudgeon Park, which takes him through until the summer of 2027.

The former Ross County youth had two enjoyable years with Brora, winning the North of Scotland Cup before spending the last four years in the green and white hoops of Buckie.

With his partner Moya now just five weeks away from giving birth to a daughter, the chance to sign for now player/manager Ally MacDonald was too good to turn down.

We host Clach at Dudgeon Park, with a 3pm kick off. pic.twitter.com/KsYtEpBZSI — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) August 22, 2023

Born in Fortrose, returning to play for the Sutherland club for a second time is the ideal fit and he could get the nod to feature against Clachnacuddin in the first round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup on Saturday.

He said: “It’s an exciting time for us, with our first child due to be born soon.

“Training locally twice a week was certainly one of the main attractions for me to come back to Brora, rather than going down the road to Buckie on a Wednesday, which was starting to take its toll. With the baby due, that would have made it even harder.

“When I heard there was interest, it was a no-brainer to go back, especially to work under Ally. Although he’s a friend, I can see his potential as a manager as well.”

Brora are ‘big-hitters’ too – MacLeod

Last season, Brechin pipped Buckie in a last-day title showdown, with Brora nine points behind the champions.

MacLeod insists finishing top of the pack is a realistic goal for Brora.

He said: “I am leaving a strong team at Buckie, but I am joining as strong a team here at Brora.

“I’m going to miss a lot of the boys at Buckie, it was a really good dressing room, but that’s what made it easier to leave – I know a lot of the boys at Brora from my previous time.

“Buckie and Brora are two big-hitters in the Highland League – it’s going to be an interesting league this season, for sure.

“Winning trophies is a big target for a club like Brora. The club has been ambitious for years, so going back into that environment is great. We have to target the league title every season at Brora.”

✍️ Contract extension !!

Ali Sutherland has agreed to extend his contract for a further 3 years with the club.

We are delighted that local lad Ali has committed his future to Brora Rangers.

🔴⚪️🔴 ⚽️🙌 pic.twitter.com/q1477BzDGF — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) August 22, 2023

MacLeod’s signing news was swiftly followed with the announcement attacking midfielder Ali Sutherland has agreed to extend his contract for a further three years with Brora, with former Caley Thistle defender Josh Meekings – who is also assistant manager – following suit with the same length of extension on Friday.

Forwards Jordan MacRae and Andy Macrae also signed extended deals recently.

If he does play, MacLeod will not be taking Clach lightly after his Buckie side needed an injury-time goal to beat them 3-2 on the opening day of this season.

He added: “Clach pushed us all the way that day, so I know what they are all about. They have a lot of energetic young players who have good quality.”

Clach ‘fearless’ ahead of cup clash

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald, meanwhile, insists his Lilywhites fancy their chances of causing an upset this weekend.

Following 3-0 and 4-1 league losses against Wick Academy and Turriff United, few people may give the Lilywhites any hope of pulling off a first-round shock against one of the big-hitters on their home turf.

However, an encouraging performance against a strong Caley Thistle team in Tuesday’s Inverness Cup showdown gives MacDonald hope.

Although the Championship side ran out 4-1 winners, there was plenty to be pleased about, with Calum Ferguson’s second half goal injecting interest in the one-off tie for the silverware.

Looking ahead to the Dudgeon Park fixture, MacDonald said: “We’re going into a tough game, but it’s one we’re not frightened of.

“I firmly believe we can win it. Brora are a good team and there’s no getting away from it.

“We’re going there, as we do every week, to try and win.

“We can be frustrating to watch at times, but we know we need to be brave on the ball, get the ball down and move it quickly and be tight at the back.

“Their front three of Andy (Macrae), Jordan (MacRae) and Tony (Dingwall) will have half a chance and it’s in the back of the net. We need to be at it.”