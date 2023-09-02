Shaun Morrison happy with attacking options as Forres look to continue good start against Deveronvale

Shaun Morrison hopes a fluid forward line can help Forres Mechanics continue their fine start to the season when they face Deveronvale.

The Can-Cans have won five games out of six ahead of today’s trip to Princess Royal Park.

Striker Morrison has been part of a lively front four who have helped Forres net eight goals in their last two games.

The 19-year-old said: “With Calum Frame, Ethan Cairns and Craig MacKenzie all of us can alternate and play in every position in that front four.

“When Dylan Lawrence is back from injury, he can do the same – and I think that can maybe help us confuse defences.

“Along with the pace we have in the final third, it makes us a threat.

“We need to try to keep our run going.

“Deveronvale is always a tough place to go, the twice I’ve been there we’ve drawn and lost.

“Hopefully we can get a win this time and make it six wins out of seven, which would be a cracking start for us.”

Deveronvale shipped nine against Fraserburgh last weekend and captain Harry Noble says the Banffers must learn from the experience.

The defender added: “Getting beat is never good, but the week before when it was 3-2 against Fraserburgh – that wasn’t too bad.

“We felt if we worked even harder we could give them a better game at home, but it certainly didn’t go to plan.

“You want to try to forget about it, but I think it’s important to look at it.

“We have a recording of every game and the manager has made sure we’ve looked at it to see what the problems were.

“It’s important we see where it went wrong so we can ensure it doesn’t happen again.”