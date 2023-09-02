Shaun Morrison happy with attacking options as Forres look to continue good start against Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Shaun Morrison happy with attacking options as Forres look to continue good start against Deveronvale

The Can-Cans are aiming to make it six wins out of seven in all competitions when they face the Banffers at Princess Royal Park.

By Callum Law
Forres Mechanics striker Shaun Morrison, left, celebrates scoring in midweek against Strathspey Thistle. Image: Jasperimage.
Shaun Morrison hopes a fluid forward line can help Forres Mechanics continue their fine start to the season when they face Deveronvale.

The Can-Cans have won five games out of six ahead of today’s trip to Princess Royal Park.

Striker Morrison has been part of a lively front four who have helped Forres net eight goals in their last two games.

The 19-year-old said: “With Calum Frame, Ethan Cairns and Craig MacKenzie all of us can alternate and play in every position in that front four.

“When Dylan Lawrence is back from injury, he can do the same – and I think that can maybe help us confuse defences.

“Along with the pace we have in the final third, it makes us a threat.

“We need to try to keep our run going.

“Deveronvale is always a tough place to go, the twice I’ve been there we’ve drawn and lost.

“Hopefully we can get a win this time and make it six wins out of seven, which would be a cracking start for us.”

Deveronvale shipped nine against Fraserburgh last weekend and captain Harry Noble says the Banffers must learn from the experience.

Skipper Harry Noble is looking for an improved performance from Deveronvale against Forres.

The defender added: “Getting beat is never good, but the week before when it was 3-2 against Fraserburgh – that wasn’t too bad.

“We felt if we worked even harder we could give them a better game at home, but it certainly didn’t go to plan.

“You want to try to forget about it, but I think it’s important to look at it.

“We have a recording of every game and the manager has made sure we’ve looked at it to see what the problems were.

“It’s important we see where it went wrong so we can ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Conversation