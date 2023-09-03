New dog grooming parlour for Lossie, major changes to house at Coleburn Distillery and new signs for Keith opticians

Welcome to our weekly update on planning applications to Moray Council.

Officials have approved new signs for a Keith opticians which has been taken over by new bosses.

Meanwhile, retrospective consent has been granted for the change of use for a disused shop in Aberlour.

Plans to make changes to the former manager’s house at Coleburn Distillery near Elgin have been resubmitted.

First, let’s take a look at proposals for a new dog grooming parlour in Lossiemouth.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: New dog grooming parlour in Lossie

Soggy Doggy owner Emily Hayter wants to transform a former beauty studio into a dog grooming parlour in the Lossiemouth town centre.

The change of use is planned for 2 Argyle Street.

Since December, she has been renting a desk at Moycroft House in Elgin at The Pooch Pod.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited is representing her in the application.

See the current and proposed floor plan for the building:

SUBMITTED: Elgin distillery plans to extend house

Coleburn Distillery near Elgin wants to extend the Manager’s House to form a ground floor lounge and a separate dining room.

At first floor level, Dale and Mark Winchester would like to form a family room with a balcony to enjoy views to the east.

The brothers who own the 19th century distillery, which is near Fogwatt south of Elgin, are also looking to relocate their external shed and garage which has fallen into disrepair.

It will provide room for the extension.

They also hope to relocate the ground floor office to the external outbuilding.

Farningham Planning Limited is representing the brothers in the application

Meanwhile, the distillery owners have wanted to create a whisky shop and cafe for more than a decade.

History of these plans

In December, the same plans were withdrawn.

This came as the council’s archaeologist Claire Herbert said “further information” was required to assess the application for impact on the historic environment.

She sought a photographic survey of the existing buildings and structures.

She added that all photograph should be in colour, clear, in focus and bright enough to see the specific details.

Ms Herbert wanted the survey to be accompanied by an annotated plan illustrating the

photo positions.

Now they have returned to planning officials with the plans once again.

APPROVED: Disused shop to dog grooming parlour

Since last September, Speyside Barks ‘n’ Bubbles owner Nina Reid has been running her dog groomer at 107 High Street in Aberlour.

A year on, she has granted retrospective consent for the change of use on her premises.

S Reid Design represented her in the application.

This comes after they were unaware the change of use was required.

New life for empty shop

Previous uses of the building at 107 High Street in Aberlour have included Lotus Petal Flowers.

That business closed its Aberlour store in 2017 after owners found juggling two shops too stressful.

Since the dog grooming business has opened in the town, it has been widely welcomed.

According to planning documents, officials say the changes of the use complies with the local development plan.

Cooper🖤🤍 first time at the groomers today such a good boy👌🏼 Posted by Speyside Barks ‘n’ Bubbles on Wednesday, 3 May 2023

APPROVED: New signs for opticians in Keith after major takeover

New signage will be put up at opticians in the Keith town centre.

This will take place at 129 Mid Street.

Earlier this year, Duncan and Todd Group took over Sean Mulligan Opticians.

This move led to the closure of the chain’s shop in Huntly.

Former owner Sean Mulligan and long-serving staff member Jayne Forsyth are now part of the group.

Meanwhile, four staff from the D&T Huntly branch have joined them in the Keith store.

Planning officers have approved the two signs.

As they say the changes will not harm amenity or negatively impact upon public safety.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk