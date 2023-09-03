New dog grooming parlour for Lossie, major changes to house at Coleburn Distillery and new signs for Keith opticians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New dog grooming parlour for Lossie, major changes to house at Coleburn Distillery and new signs for Keith opticians

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Drawing impression of extension to Managers House at the Coleburn Distillery.
Drawing impression of extension to Managers House at the Coleburn Distillery.

Welcome to our weekly update on planning applications to Moray Council.

Officials have approved new signs for a Keith opticians which has been taken over by new bosses.

Meanwhile, retrospective consent has been granted for the change of use for a disused shop in Aberlour.

Plans to make changes to the former manager’s house at Coleburn Distillery near Elgin have been resubmitted.

First, let’s take a look at proposals for a new dog grooming parlour in Lossiemouth.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: New dog grooming parlour in Lossie

Soggy Doggy owner Emily Hayter (right) has been renting a desk at The Pooch Pod in Elgin. Image:  Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Soggy Doggy owner Emily Hayter wants to transform a former beauty studio into a dog grooming parlour in the Lossiemouth town centre.

The change of use is planned for 2 Argyle Street.

Argyle Street in Lossiemouth. Image: Google Maps

Since December, she has been renting a desk at Moycroft House in Elgin at The Pooch Pod.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited is representing her in the application.

See the current and proposed floor plan for the building:

The current floor plan of the building,
Proposed changes to floor plan to create an dog grooming parlour.

SUBMITTED: Elgin distillery plans to extend house

Managers house at the Coleburn Distillery.

Coleburn Distillery near Elgin wants to extend the Manager’s House to form a ground floor lounge and a separate dining room.

At first floor level, Dale and Mark Winchester would like to form a family room with a balcony to enjoy views to the east.

The brothers who own the 19th century distillery, which is near Fogwatt south of Elgin, are also looking to relocate their external shed and garage which has fallen into disrepair.

It will provide room for the extension.

Drawing impression of extension to Managers House at the Coleburn Distillery.
Drawing impression of office.

They also hope to relocate the ground floor office to the external outbuilding.

Farningham Planning Limited is representing the brothers in the application

Meanwhile, the distillery owners have wanted to create a whisky shop and cafe for more than a decade.

History of these plans

In December, the same plans were withdrawn. 

This came as the council’s archaeologist Claire Herbert said “further information” was required to assess the application for impact on the historic environment.

She sought a photographic survey of the existing buildings and structures.

She added that all photograph should be in colour, clear, in focus and bright enough to see the specific details.

Ms Herbert wanted the survey to be accompanied by an annotated plan illustrating the
photo positions.

Now they have returned to planning officials with the plans once again.

Glamping pods rejected, changes to B listed former distillery manager’s house withdrawn and Elgin dance studio

APPROVED: Disused shop to dog grooming parlour

107 High Street in Aberlour. Image: Google Maps

Since last September, Speyside Barks ‘n’ Bubbles owner Nina Reid has been running her dog groomer at 107 High Street in Aberlour.

A year on, she has granted retrospective consent for the change of use on her premises.

S Reid Design represented her in the application.

This comes after they were unaware the change of use was required.

New life for empty shop

Previous uses of the building at 107 High Street in Aberlour have included Lotus Petal Flowers.

That business closed its Aberlour store in 2017 after owners found juggling two shops too stressful.

Since the dog grooming business has opened in the town, it has been widely welcomed.

According to planning documents, officials say the changes of the use complies with the local development plan.

Cooper🖤🤍 first time at the groomers today such a good boy👌🏼

Posted by Speyside Barks ‘n’ Bubbles on Wednesday, 3 May 2023

 

APPROVED: New signs for opticians in Keith after major takeover

New signage at opticians.

New signage will be put up at opticians in the Keith town centre.

This will take place at 129 Mid Street.

Sean Mulligan Opticians, on Mid Street, Keith.

Earlier this year, Duncan and Todd Group took over Sean Mulligan Opticians.

This move led to the closure of the chain’s shop in Huntly.

Former owner Sean Mulligan and long-serving staff member Jayne Forsyth are now part of the group.

Meanwhile, four staff from the D&T Huntly branch have joined them in the Keith store.

l-r Duncan and Todd staff members Alana McWilliam, Jayne Forsyth and Margaret Willetts look forward to welcoming customers to the Keith branch. Image: Big Partnership

Planning officers have approved the two signs.

As they say the changes will not harm amenity or negatively impact upon public safety.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Moray

Scottish SPCA inspector Alison Simpson
Helper, social worker and voice for the voiceless: A day out in Aberdeenshire and…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a swindling granny and a coleslaw meltdown
Concerns raised over hazardous birds putting the safety of pilots at risk.
Ministry of Defence bird strike concerns prompt request for conditions on Lossiemouth caravan park…
Cars on A96 at KFC roundabout with arrows on the road, left in left lane, straight ahead in right lane.
Elgin KFC roundabout: New markings on A96 to ease confusion at junction
King Charles and Queen Camilla with members of Gordonstoun School Pipe Band.
King crowns his old school Gordonstoun champions at Braemar Gathering
No immediate safety risk from crumbling concrete confirmed in dozens of Scots schools, minister…
The proposals for the gym area include table tennis tables.
Buckie outdoor gym: Locals suggest alternative location for public fitness equipment
Lucy drops the ceremonial first puck as the two team captains face off. Image: Rebecca Shaw/RS Photography
Elgin girl with serious illness raises almost £13,000 for charity with ice hockey match
Crowds turned out for Forres Pride. Image: Japerimages.
GALLERY: Hundreds turn out for sunny parade through Forres to celebrate Moray Pride
Signs at Elgin A96 roundabout
Signs to be updated at Elgin roundabout to match new road layout following driver…

Conversation