Ciaran Young looks to make his mark with Nairn County

The 21-year-old striker opened his account for the campaign at the weekend.

By Callum Law
Nairn County striker Ciaran Young, right.
Nairn County striker Ciaran Young, right.

Ciaran Young is keen to kick on at Nairn County after netting his first goal of the season.

The striker came off the bench to score in Saturday’s 4-1 Breedon Highland League victory against Strathspey Thistle.

Young has made an impact for the Wee County in recent seasons, netting nine goals in each of the last two campaigns.

But, as he looks ahead, the 21-year-old is determined to increase his contribution this term.

Young said: “I feel like I’ve got a little bit of a point to prove in terms of what I can do.

“But the main thing is the team winning games. As long as the team is playing well and getting results that’s all that matters.

“Whether it’s starting or coming off the bench, you want everyone to contribute.

“From my perspective, hopefully I can add more goals through the season.

“I’m hoping to push on a bit more from the last couple of seasons and get towards the 15-goal mark.

“There’s a long way to go and we’ll see what happens, but I’m hopeful I can get there.

“I probably should have had three on Saturday when I came on.

“There are a lot of forwards in the squad, so I’ve got to prove myself when the chance comes.”

Nairn’s weekend victory was their first in the Highland League this season, but was their second in succession in all competitions following success against Lossiemouth – who they face again this weekend in the league – in the North of Scotland Cup.

Young added: “It was a scrappy first half (v Strathspey), but we managed to get the goals in the second half to get the win.

“Hopefully we can push forward from it and get some more wins on the board.”

