Inverurie Locos eye cup progression in tricky tie with Brechin City

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low hopes their good form in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup can continue – but believes their tie with Brechin City is as tough as it gets.

Although the Railwaymen haven’t won in the Breedon Highland League this term they have beaten Huntly (2-1) and Rothes (3-2) to reach this stage of the competition.

Low is aiming to reach the semi-finals, however, he knows it will be far from straightforward against the league champions at Glebe Park.

He said: “We want to be in the mix in all the cup competitions.

“Our tie is probably as tough as it gets, but hopefully we can continue what we’ve done in the last two ties which is put in a good performance and get a positive result.

“It’s important you stay in the game for as long as possible throughout the 90 minutes.

“We also need to show we can hurt the opposition and I believe if we follow the gameplan then we can give Brechin something to worry about as well.”

Brechin boss Andy Kirk freshened up his side for their victory against Formartine in the last round and hasn’t ruled out doing the same again.

Anthony McDonald and Ewan White are missing for the Hedgemen.

Kirk added: “We want to keep the momentum going and we have players who are desperate to play every week so we just need to get the right balance.

“Inverurie have always been a tough team to play against.

“They’ve had an up and down start to the season with some poor results and some decent results.

“We’re preparing as well as we can – we know everyone is desperate to beat us and we want to progress in the cup.”