Inverurie Locos eye cup progression in tricky tie with Brechin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos eye cup progression in tricky tie with Brechin City

The Railwaymen visit Glebe Park to face the Hedgemen in the quarter-final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

By Callum Law
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low is hoping they can get the better of Brechin City.
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low is hoping they can get the better of Brechin City.

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low hopes their good form in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup can continue – but believes their tie with Brechin City is as tough as it gets.

Although the Railwaymen haven’t won in the Breedon Highland League this term they have beaten Huntly (2-1) and Rothes (3-2) to reach this stage of the competition.

Low is aiming to reach the semi-finals, however, he knows it will be far from straightforward against the league champions at Glebe Park.

He said: “We want to be in the mix in all the cup competitions.

“Our tie is probably as tough as it gets, but hopefully we can continue what we’ve done in the last two ties which is put in a good performance and get a positive result.

“It’s important you stay in the game for as long as possible throughout the 90 minutes.

“We also need to show we can hurt the opposition and I believe if we follow the gameplan then we can give Brechin something to worry about as well.”

Brechin boss Andy Kirk freshened up his side for their victory against Formartine in the last round and hasn’t ruled out doing the same again.

Anthony McDonald and Ewan White are missing for the Hedgemen.

Brechin manager Andy Kirk has been preparing his side to face Inverurie.

Kirk added: “We want to keep the momentum going and we have players who are desperate to play every week so we just need to get the right balance.

“Inverurie have always been a tough team to play against.

“They’ve had an up and down start to the season with some poor results and some decent results.

“We’re preparing as well as we can – we know everyone is desperate to beat us and we want to progress in the cup.”

Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview – Who will reach Highland League Cup semi-finals, with trio of league games also scheduled?

More from Highland League

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low is hoping they can get the better of Brechin City.
Addition of Connor Austin boosts Forres Mechanics ahead of cup quarter-final against Brora Rangers
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low is hoping they can get the better of Brechin City.
Lewis Coull reckons improving Keith can cause Buckie Thistle problems in cup clash
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low is hoping they can get the better of Brechin City.
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - Who will reach Highland League Cup semi-finals,…
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low is hoping they can get the better of Brechin City.
Logan Ross says Ross County keeping constant tabs on his progress during Brora Rangers…
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low is hoping they can get the better of Brechin City.
Graeme Rodger celebrates century of Formartine goals - but Daniel Park set for spell…
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low is hoping they can get the better of Brechin City.
Mentality important for Owen Paterson as Strathspey seek improvements
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low is hoping they can get the better of Brechin City.
Allan Hale reckons English recruits will boost Huntly
Rothes FC manager Ross Jack, with physio Brian Neish and assistant manager Jim Walker.
Jim Walker reflects on half a century in football after stepping down as Rothes…
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low is hoping they can get the better of Brechin City.
Andy Reid's absence casts doubt on Inverurie Locos future
2
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low is hoping they can get the better of Brechin City.
Ciaran Young looks to make his mark with Nairn County