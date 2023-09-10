Formartine United boss delighted with five-star display against Deveronvale

Formartine are level on points with Buckie Thistle at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

They sit only one goal behind them on goal difference after a late goal rush saw them record a 5-0 victory over Deveronvale.

On a sweltering hot afternoon the home side went ahead five minutes from the break when Marc Lawrence forced the ball home from close range.

Jake Stewart made it two after 65 minutes when he capitalised on a ball into the box not being cleared properly before substitute Paul Campbell finished the game as a contest after 76 minutes when he scored from a couple of yards out after Stewart had hit the bar.

Campbell made it four eight minutes from time as he collected a pinpoint Matthew McLean crossfield pass to smash an unstoppable shot beyond Sean McIntosh.

Debutant Scott Spark completed the scoring a minute from time with another fine finish following strong play from Adam Emilie.

Formartine United boss delighted with Deveronvale game

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson was delighted to see his team hit the goal trail and keep a clean sheet as they were minus six players due to injury while Julian Wade was on international duty with Dominica.

He said “We are decimated at the minute due to injuries so the win was really pleasing along with getting a clean sheet.

“The boys all did well and I have no complaints with any of them on the day as you need a squad and that is what we had to do against Vale.

“Paul Campbell came on and grabbed a couple of goals which is what he has done all his career.

“He is up to four for the season so hopefully he can get a few more.

“Scott Spark got his debut and he took his chance for the fifth goal well but every week is a different challenge so we will enjoy the weekend and get back to work before facing Clach next week.”

Vale manager Craig Stewart said: “We were well in the game until around the 75-minute mark but if you defend like we did it is disappointing.

“We gave away too many gifts and you can’t do that against a top team.

“We maybe didn’t do enough going forward but if you can keep it tight it gives you something to go for later in the game.”