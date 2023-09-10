Formartine United boss delighted with five-star display against Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine United boss delighted with five-star display against Deveronvale

The North Lodge Park side were missing several players for the visit of Vale.

By Reporter
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Formartine are level on points with Buckie Thistle at the top of the  Breedon Highland League.

They sit only one goal behind them on goal difference after a late goal rush saw them record a 5-0 victory over Deveronvale.

On a sweltering hot afternoon the home side went ahead five minutes from the break when Marc Lawrence forced the ball home from close range.

Jake Stewart made it two after 65 minutes when he capitalised on a ball into the box not being cleared properly before substitute Paul Campbell finished the game as a contest after 76 minutes when he scored from a couple of yards out after Stewart had hit the bar.

Campbell made it four eight minutes from time as he collected a pinpoint Matthew McLean crossfield pass to smash an unstoppable shot beyond Sean McIntosh.

Debutant Scott Spark completed the scoring a minute from time with another fine finish following strong play from Adam Emilie.

Formartine United boss delighted with Deveronvale game

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson was delighted to see his team hit the goal trail and keep a clean sheet as they were minus six players due to injury while Julian Wade was on international duty with Dominica.

Formartine United’s United’s Paul Campbell, right. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

He said “We are decimated at the minute due to injuries so the win was really pleasing along with getting a clean sheet.

“The boys all did well and I have no complaints with any of them on the day as you need a squad and that is what we had to do against Vale.

“Paul Campbell came on and grabbed a couple of goals which is what he has done all his career.

“He is up to four for the season so hopefully he can get a few more.

“Scott Spark got his debut and he took his chance for the fifth goal well but every week is a different challenge so we will enjoy the weekend and get back to work before facing Clach next week.”

Vale manager Craig Stewart said: “We were well in the game until around the 75-minute mark but if you defend like we did it is disappointing.

“We gave away too many gifts and you can’t do that against a top team.

“We maybe didn’t do enough going forward but if you can keep it tight it gives you something to go for later in the game.”

Conversation