Demolition work at former Elgin Community Surgery – but no outdoor gym area for Buckie residents

This week’s instalment features upgrades to an access track near a controversial windfarm.

It is bad news for Buckie residents as Blackwood Homes and Care have pulled the plug on plans to establish an outdoor gym area.

Kinloss Abbey Trust will install a new information board at the entrance of the grounds.

We start with plans to demolish extensions at former Elgin Community Surgery to make way for site redevelopment.

SUBMITTED: New life for empty Elgin Community Surgery

In June 2021, Elgin Community Surgery closed down as a result of GP shortages.

Their 4,700 registered patients moved to The Maryhill Group Practice.

Since then, Highfield House on Northfield Terrace has lay empty.

What is happening to the building?

Now Morlich Homes wants to demolish the North Wings of the B listed building.

Over the years, there have been two extensions added to the north of the house.

The Moray firm says pulling down the one-storey extensions will open up the site to allow for future development.

Based on planning documents they might turn the site into residential apartments, along with a small business unit.

APPROVED: Upgrade works to access track near windfarm

Energiekontor will upgrade the southbound access track near the A920 that leads to the Garbet windfarm.

A new entrance will be created to provide vehicles with enough turning space and minimize disruption to the nearby Haugh of Glass community.

Bosses believe a larger working area for road upgrades will reduce environmental harm.

Why has this windfarm sparked fury?

Last September, Scottish Government ministers overturned councillors’ refusal of the seven turbine wind farm application near Dufftown.

At the time of the decision, Speyside councillor Derek Ross accused the Scottish Government of “riding roughshod over local democracy”.

In November 2021, councillors rejected Garbet wind farm, around 3.5 miles south-east of Dufftown.

Members of the planning committee voted against the seven-turbine wind farm application by eight to three at a meeting.

Two people abstained.

Officers had recommended to approve the proposal subject to conditions.

They said it was an acceptable departure from the local development plan.

Councillors stressed that the visual and environmental impact of the 623ft turbines and associated infrastructure was too great.

However, the Scottish Government upheld an appeal from Energiekontor, and granted planning permission.

Meanwhile, last year, former architect Colin MacKenzie warned the stunning landscape around the Cabrach is under attack as the number of turbines could rise to 148.

APPROVED: New signs for historic landmark

Volunteers from Kinloss Abbey, the largest Cistercian monastery in north Scotland, will set up an new information board at the entrance of the grounds.

Despite being owned by Moray Council, the site is managed and promoted by locals through the Kinloss Abbey Trust.

NB Planning and Architecture represented the trust in this application.

Why is new signage needed?

The existing signs at the entrance are faded and outdated.

A new black metal signboard will be put up with simple lettering to replace the current one.

This sign for visitors will be on the grass next to the existing footpath.

WITHDRAWN: Outdoor gym area

Plans to create an outdoor gym area in Buckie have been withdrawn.

In July, we first revealed Blackwood Homes and Care’s plans to establish the facility.

It was planned in the community orchard next to Queen Street and behind Buckie High School.

The proposals included table tennis tables, a boccia pitch and much more.

Planning issues

Earlier this week, we revealed why plans for the Buckie outdoor gym weren’t going ahead.

Peoplehood Programme Manager Lindley Kirkpatrick said the plans had been halted due to “unexpected delays” in planning permission.

