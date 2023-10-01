Demolition work at former Elgin Community Surgery – but no outdoor gym area for Buckie residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Demolition work at former Elgin Community Surgery – but no outdoor gym area for Buckie residents

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week’s instalment features upgrades to an access track near a controversial windfarm.

It is bad news for Buckie residents as Blackwood Homes and Care have pulled the plug on plans to establish an outdoor gym area.

Kinloss Abbey Trust will install a new information board at the entrance of the grounds.

We start with plans to demolish extensions at former Elgin Community Surgery to make way for site redevelopment.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: New life for empty Elgin Community Surgery

In June 2021, Elgin Community Surgery closed down as a result of GP shortages.

Their 4,700 registered patients moved to The Maryhill Group Practice.

Since then, Highfield House on Northfield Terrace has lay empty.

What is happening to the building?

Now Morlich Homes wants to demolish the North Wings of the B listed building.

Over the years, there have been two extensions added to the north of the house.

The Moray firm says pulling down the one-storey extensions will open up the site to allow for future development.

Based on planning documents they might turn the site into residential apartments, along with a small business unit.

APPROVED: Upgrade works to access track near windfarm

Energiekontor will upgrade the southbound access track near the A920 that leads to the Garbet windfarm.

A new entrance will be created to provide vehicles with enough turning space and minimize disruption to the nearby Haugh of Glass community.

Bosses believe a larger working area for road upgrades will reduce environmental harm.

Why has this windfarm sparked fury?

Last September, Scottish Government ministers overturned councillors’ refusal of the seven turbine wind farm application near Dufftown.

At the time of the decision, Speyside councillor Derek Ross accused the Scottish Government of “riding roughshod over local democracy”.

In November 2021, councillors rejected Garbet wind farm, around 3.5 miles south-east of Dufftown.

Members of the planning committee voted against the seven-turbine wind farm application by eight to three at a meeting.

Two people abstained.

Officers had recommended to approve the proposal subject to conditions.

They said it was an acceptable departure from the local development plan.

Councillors stressed that the visual and environmental impact of the 623ft turbines and associated infrastructure was too great.

However, the Scottish Government upheld an appeal from Energiekontor, and granted planning permission.

Meanwhile, last year, former architect Colin MacKenzie warned the stunning landscape around the Cabrach is under attack as the number of turbines could rise to 148.

APPROVED: New signs for historic landmark

Volunteers from Kinloss Abbey, the largest Cistercian monastery in north Scotland, will set up an new information board at the entrance of the grounds.

Despite being owned by Moray Council, the site is managed and promoted by locals through the Kinloss Abbey Trust.

NB Planning and Architecture represented the trust in this application.

Why is new signage needed?

The existing signs at the entrance are faded and outdated.

A new black metal signboard will be put up with simple lettering to replace the current one.

This sign for visitors will be on the grass next to the existing footpath.

WITHDRAWN: Outdoor gym area

Plans to create an outdoor gym area in Buckie have been withdrawn.

In July, we first revealed Blackwood Homes and Care’s plans to establish the facility.

It was planned in the community orchard next to Queen Street and behind Buckie High School.

The proposals included table tennis tables, a boccia pitch and much more.

Planning issues

Earlier this week, we revealed why plans for the Buckie outdoor gym weren’t going ahead.

Peoplehood Programme Manager Lindley Kirkpatrick said the plans had been halted due to “unexpected delays” in planning permission.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

Conversation