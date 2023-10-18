Callum Maclean determined to end Nairn County’s cup final wait

Callum Maclean is determined to repay Nairn County’s loyal supporters by reaching a first cup final in seven years.

The Wee County host Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Station Park tonight – following a switch from the Caledonian Stadium – in the semi-final of the North of Scotland Cup.

Nairn last played in a cup final in 2015-16, when they fell at the final hurdle in this tournament and the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

That was Maclean’s first season with the club, and following the League Cup final County went through a major transition, which included their main sponsor withdrawing their support.

Maclean says the backing from Nairn fans since has been vital both on and off the pitch – and he wants to reward them by reaching the final.

The 31-year-old defender, who can also play in midfield, said: “The way the club operates it’s a lot more supporter-focused than it was once upon a time.

“There’s a great opportunity for us to repay the supporters if we could get through.

“The loyalty they’ve shown the club has been great.

“After 2016, and the changes that happened for a couple years, things were a bit chaotic and the football probably wasn’t the best to watch. But there were people who still paid their money every week and backed us.

“The club has built back up again since then, and if we could get to a final hopefully it would pay the supporters back for their loyalty.

“We got to two cup finals in my first season and you get a taste for being involved in those big occasions.

“But until now we haven’t even been in a semi-final since, which has been frustrating.”

Chance for Caley Thistle players to make an impression

Meanwhile, Caley Thistle first-team coach Scott Kellacher will take charge of their team, who reached the last four thanks to a 1-0 win against Rothes.

Former Nairn player Kellacher insists manager Duncan Ferguson will be watching with interest ahead of their return to Championship action at Morton this weekend.

He said: “The gaffer was at the Rothes game and goes to all these matches.

“He knows what he’s got here, including the younger players.

“If any of these players want to catch the manager’s eye, this is their chance.

“He wants the players to work hard and give their all.

“The North of Scotland Cup is ideal, because it allows some of the younger players to play alongside some of the more experienced ones.

“It’s a great learning curve for them to go in against a Highland League team such as Nairn.

“Our players know they will have to be physical and move the ball quickly. We know this will be a hard game and our attitude must be right. That’s what it comes down to.

“It should be a good occasion and I’m sure there will be a good crowd there.

“Including Brora Rangers against Ross County, we have two really good semi-finals.

“Hopefully we can get the result we need to get into the final.

“Trying to reach the final offers everyone that extra bit of positivity – a feel-good factor.”