Blair Lawrie expects Clach’s clash with Nairn to be last in interim charge

The Lilywhites - who are still searching for a new manager - face local rivals the Wee County at Grant Street Park.

By Callum Law
Blair Lawrie has been in interim charge of Clachnacuddin alongside Martin Callum
Interim Clachnacuddin co-manager Blair Lawrie expects today’s derby against Nairn County will be he and Martin Callum’s last in charge.

The duo have been at the helm following Jordan MacDonald’s dismissal at the start of the month.

However, the Lilywhites are understood to be closing in on a new manager, with Wee County striker Conor Gethins – who is injured and won’t feature at Grant Street Park this afternoon – believed to be the leading contender.

Callum and Lawrie have picked up two points during their three games in charge of Clach.

Lawrie said: “I kind of expected that last week’s game would be the last one.

“But myself and Martin are delighted to take the team again – we’ve enjoyed the last couple of weeks with the reaction we’ve had from the boys.

“I’d expect it will be our last game. It’s football and you never know what could happen, but it’s not something I’m concentrating on.

“The boys have worked really hard and made us difficult for teams to play against and we’ll need that again against Nairn.”

Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay.

Meanwhile, Nairn have won their last three games, the latest being Wednesday’s North of Scotland Cup penalty shoot-out triumph against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Player-manager Steven Mackay doesn’t want his team to slip-up after that impressive victory.

He added: “You see in football all the time where a team gets a positive, or unexpected, result in midweek and they can fall flat at the weekend.

“We need to be very careful and mindful of that. We enjoyed what happened against Caley Thistle, but we have to be prepared right, because it will be a tough game.

“It’s an important game for us. We want to get three points and we’re focused on that.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere in the Breedon Highland League, Lossiemouth host Inverurie Locos at Grant Park.

The Coasters are without Baylee Campbell and Ryan Stuart against a Railwaymen outfit at full strength as manager Dean Donaldson looks for his first points since taking charge last week.

Rothes are set to be without Allen Mackenzie, Alan Pollock and Sean McCarthy for Deveronvale’s visit to Mackessack Park.

The Banffers have Ben Allan, Rogan Read, Max Stewart, Jack Mitchell and Curtis West ruled out.

Strathspey Thistle look for their first points of the campaign against Buckie Thistle at Seafield Park.

The visitors are buoyed by their 5-1 win against Inverurie in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in midweek.

Turriff United face Banks o’ Dee at the Haughs.

Turra have an unchanged squad from Wednesday’s Shield loss to Aberdeen, while Dee hope to welcome back Luke Emmett.

