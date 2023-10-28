Scottish Cup: Huntly beaten by Forfar after extra-time – after being seconds away from upset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Scottish Cup: Huntly beaten by Forfar after extra-time – after being seconds away from upset

The Black and Golds were eventually defeated by 4-1 by the Loons after 120 minutes of gripping action at Christie Park.

By Callum Law
Huntly's Robbie Foster, left, runs at Matty Allan of Forfar. Pictures by Jasperimage
Huntly's Robbie Foster, left, runs at Matty Allan of Forfar. Pictures by Jasperimage

Huntly came agonisingly close to shocking Forfar Athletic in the Scottish Cup second round but lost out 4-1 after extra-time.

Michael Dangana’s opener had the Breedon Highland League side on the cusp of defeating their League Two opponents.

But a last-gasp equaliser, which appeared to be scored by Matty Allan, forced extra-time and during the additional period the Loons proved too strong with strikes from Mark Whatley, Cameron Ferguson and Ryan Paterson sending them through to round three.

For the Black and Golds it was a cruel conclusion having matched their opponents for long periods, their wait for a first third round appearance since 2015 goes on.

Black and Golds breakthrough

In soft underfoot conditions, as a result of the heavy rain in recent days, the home side had the first effort at goal with Ross Still’s header from a Lyall Booth corner looping wide.

At the other end Callum Moore curled harmlessly wide from 25 yards as the Loons looked for a foothold.

Just after the quarter hour mark Christie Park was sent into raptures as Huntly broke the deadlock.

Michael Clark picked out Robbie Foster on the right and although he was tackled the ball broke for Lewis Crosbie who teed up Dangana to curl an excellent right foot shot into the left corner from 20 yards.

The Huntly players celebrate Michael Dangana’s goal against Forfar

The Black and Golds looked the more threatening in the final third with Foster and Dangana particularly lively. For Forfar Josh Skelly looked dangerous, but in the main he was being well marshalled by Clark and Still.

As half-time approached Moore was wayward with another long range strike, while at the other end Andy Hunter spun into space but couldn’t pick out Crosbie who was well-placed.

In the 42nd minute a mix-up between Andy Munro and Stuart Morrison gave Foster a chance in behind, but slight hesitation allowed Allan to get across and make a challenge.

Loons look for response

The visitors created a decent opening in the early stages of the second period when Whately laid the ball off for Moore but he slashed a shot wide from 16 yards.

In the 49th minute Skelly wriggled into a little bit of space on the edge of the box and let fly with goalkeeper Fraser Hobday getting down well to his right to parry.

Seconds later Forfar should have equalised when Munro’s pass released Euan Mutale through on goal but he fired well wide.

Huntly were having to weather the storm, but in the 62nd minute they threatened again with Dangana’s fizzing drive from 25 yards held by Loons goalkeeper Mark McCallum.

Midway through the second period Forfar sub Paterson did well to unleash a volley from 20 yards, but it was right down Hobday’s throat.

Michael Dangana, right, of Huntly tries to get away from Stuart Morrison of Forfar

Inside the final 20 minutes Booth tried to add to Huntly’s lead when his corner broke back to him, but McCallum saved the shot.

As time ticked down Forfar were committing more bodies forward in the search for a leveller and Munro saw a header scrambled to safety.

On 82 minutes Paterson tricked his way beyond Booth and Still into the box but his net-bound shot was tipped over by Hobday at full stretch and from the resultant corner Whatley glanced a header beyond the far post.

Conditions were becoming increasingly difficult and on 87 minutes Hobday had to spoon a Finn Robson shot away after it skidded off the surface.

Just when it looked like Huntly would see it out they conceded in the fourth minute of injury when Robson’s corner was forced over the line by Allan inside a crowded six-yard box.

Extra time

Then little more than a minute into the additional period Forfar took the lead when Whatley thumped a shot into the right corner from 20 yards with Hobday motionless.

Almost immediately Still headed a Booth corner wide at the front post as the Black and Golds looked for an equaliser.

But in the fifth minute of extra-time the visitors made it 3-1 when a corner from Robson wasn’t cleared and sub Ferguson headed home from four yards.

The outcome of the tie was put beyond doubt in the 102nd minute when sub Seb Ross broke through and after his shot was cleared off the line by Still Paterson hammered home the rebound.

Huntly’s Lyall Booth, left, challenges Roberto Nditi of Forfar

With lots of weary bodies on the pitch the game was pretty open Callum Murray and Brodie Allen both had efforts blocked for Huntly after Angus Grant crossed from the left.

