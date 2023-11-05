Brechin City manager Andy Kirk wanted by St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk wanted by St Johnstone

City adviser Craig Levein set for return to dugout with Perth Saints - and wants Kirk to join him at McDiarmid Park.

By Paul Third
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Brechin City manager Andy Kirk is expected to follow City adviser Craig Levein in making the move to Premiership club St Johnstone.

Former Scotland, Hearts and Dundee United boss Levein is set to be named as the new manager at McDiarmid Park, and he wants City boss Kirk to join him as his assistant in Perth.

Levein is expected to be in place at Perth Saints before their Premiership match against Motherwell on Tuesday after agreeing to take on the challenge of leading the club’s fight for survival.

Saints have turned to Levein after being rebuffed in an approach for permission to speak to Livingston boss David Martindale.

The former Scotland boss, who watched Saints beat Kilmarnock on Wednesday, has a long working relationship with Kirk extending back to their time together with Hearts at Tynecastle.

Kirk was an academy coach at Rangers and Hearts before taking charge of the Jambos’ women’s team prior to his appointment at Glebe Park in 2021.

He led City to the Breedon Highland League title last season and the champions are well placed in the division again this term in second place.

They trail leaders Formartine United by three points following their 4-0 win at Deveronvale on Saturday but have three games in hand.

Conversation