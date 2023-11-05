Brechin City manager Andy Kirk wanted by St Johnstone

Brechin City manager Andy Kirk is expected to follow City adviser Craig Levein in making the move to Premiership club St Johnstone.

Former Scotland, Hearts and Dundee United boss Levein is set to be named as the new manager at McDiarmid Park, and he wants City boss Kirk to join him as his assistant in Perth.

Levein is expected to be in place at Perth Saints before their Premiership match against Motherwell on Tuesday after agreeing to take on the challenge of leading the club’s fight for survival.

Saints have turned to Levein after being rebuffed in an approach for permission to speak to Livingston boss David Martindale.

The former Scotland boss, who watched Saints beat Kilmarnock on Wednesday, has a long working relationship with Kirk extending back to their time together with Hearts at Tynecastle.

Kirk was an academy coach at Rangers and Hearts before taking charge of the Jambos’ women’s team prior to his appointment at Glebe Park in 2021.

He led City to the Breedon Highland League title last season and the champions are well placed in the division again this term in second place.

They trail leaders Formartine United by three points following their 4-0 win at Deveronvale on Saturday but have three games in hand.