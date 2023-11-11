Julian Wade wants to keep Formartine United at Highland League summit as Brora Rangers visit

It may be early in the season but Julian Wade is eager to keep Formartine United at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

The leaders welcome Brora Rangers to North Lodge Park this afternoon having taken 28 points from their first 12 games.

Wade has played a big part in the Pitmedden’s side good start, netting 11 goals this term and the Dominica international doesn’t want United to let up.

The 33-year-old said: “It’s a long season ahead, but I’m happy with what we’ve managed to do up to this point.

“It’s good to be at the top, I’d be happy to be there at any stage rather than trying to catch up.

“There’s pressure to stay at the top, but that’s the kind of pressure you want as a player.

“Every week other teams want to take that position and it’s not easy to stay there because of how competitive the Highland League is.

“You need to find ways to get results, whether it’s knocking the ball about and dominating or grinding it out, it doesn’t matter if you get results.”

Formartine will be without midfielder Kieran Lawrence who has joined junior side Culter on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Brora player-manager Ally MacDonald says even at this stage of the campaign clashes like this afternoon’s one can have a bearing on the title race.

The Cattachs don’t have a favourable record against sides in the top five in the last couple of seasons.

MacDonald added: “We did a review of it last season to try to emphasise the importance and at that point we’d picked up something like five points out of 42 against the sides around us.

“That was pretty ridiculous for a team of our quality, it’s fine margins at the top of the Highland League so it’s important we take points out of these games to give ourselves a chance of winning the league.

“Last season we were nine points off winning the league, but the only win we had against a side in the top five was at home to Formartine.

“We need to improve on that record and hopefully we can.”

Highland League team news

Elsewhere in the Highland League, Lossiemouth are without Baylee Campbell and Struan Fraser, with Henry Jordan a doubt for the Grant Park meeting with Keith, who are missing Liam Cheyne and Stewart Hutcheon.

Max Foster returns for Turriff United’s home encounter with Rothes. Allen Mackenzie and Ben Williamson are out for the Speysiders.

Craig Mackenzie and Jack Walker miss Forres Mechanics’ Mosset Park clash with Banks o’ Dee, who are set to be without Garry Wood.

Stephen Simmons is in interim charge of Brechin City with Clachnacuddin – who are seeking their first league win – the visitors to Glebe Park.