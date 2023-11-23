Fraserburgh up for Scottish Youth Cup ahead of Rangers’ visit

Matthew West says Fraserburgh’s under-18s will do themselves proud in the Scottish Youth Cup when Rangers visit Bellslea.

The Broch are the last Breedon Highland League side left in the competition and face the Gers in Friday’s last-16 tie (7pm kick-off).

To reach this stage, the Buchan side have defeated Keith and Stirling Albion.

But West – who is Fraserburgh’s head of youth – knows Rangers will be another step up.

He said: “The Scottish Cup is something that’s held in very high regard at Fraserburgh- you see the memories and moments the first-team have had in it.

“The competition is very important and there’s a lot of emphasis placed on trying to do well and represent the town in the national competition.

“It’s the same at youth level and it’s great for the boys to have their chance against Rangers.

“We’re well aware of the magnitude of our task. It’s colossal.

“What puts it into perspective is that a lot of the Rangers players have played international football while our boys have been at school.

“But in a one-off game at Bellslea, you don’t know what can happen. Hopefully the wind gets up to maybe help us as well.

“I know – regardless of the outcome – the guys will try to represent themselves, their families and the club as best they can, which is all we can do.”

West is also optimistic the Fraserburgh supporters will turn out in good numbers to back the Broch youngsters.

He added: “Youth is what the club is built on and there’s a drive from the board and the first-team management to encourage it.

“I think the supporters share in that and I’m sure they’ll turn out in good numbers to support the boys.”