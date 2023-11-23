Fraserburgh up for Scottish Youth Cup ahead of Rangers’ visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh up for Scottish Youth Cup ahead of Rangers’ visit

The Broch are the last Breedon Highland League representatives in the tournament.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh's head of youth Matthew West
Fraserburgh's head of youth Matthew West

Matthew West says Fraserburgh’s under-18s will do themselves proud in the Scottish Youth Cup when Rangers visit Bellslea.

The Broch are the last Breedon Highland League side left in the competition and face the Gers in Friday’s last-16 tie (7pm kick-off).

To reach this stage, the Buchan side have defeated Keith and Stirling Albion.

But West – who is Fraserburgh’s head of youth – knows Rangers will be another step up.

He said: “The Scottish Cup is something that’s held in very high regard at Fraserburgh- you see the memories and moments the first-team have had in it.

“The competition is very important and there’s a lot of emphasis placed on trying to do well and represent the town in the national competition.

“It’s the same at youth level and it’s great for the boys to have their chance against Rangers.

“We’re well aware of the magnitude of our task. It’s colossal.

“What puts it into perspective is that a lot of the Rangers players have played international football while our boys have been at school.

“But in a one-off game at Bellslea, you don’t know what can happen. Hopefully the wind gets up to maybe help us as well.

“I know – regardless of the outcome – the guys will try to represent themselves, their families and the club as best they can, which is all we can do.”

West is also optimistic the Fraserburgh supporters will turn out in good numbers to back the Broch youngsters.

He added: “Youth is what the club is built on and there’s a drive from the board and the first-team management to encourage it.

“I think the supporters share in that and I’m sure they’ll turn out in good numbers to support the boys.”

