Craig Ewen looks for Keith to find top gear as Banks o’ Dee visit

Manager Craig Ewen believes Keith’s best is yet to come this season.

The Maroons hope to be in action for the first time in a fortnight this evening, with Banks o’ Dee scheduled to visit Kynoch Park – although the frost of recent days could lead to a postponement.

It’s been a stop-start campaign thus far for Keith, who previously had three-and-a-half weeks without a fixture in October and November.

Ewen’s charges have taken eight points from 12 Breedon Highland League fixtures, but he reckons they have still to hit the heights this term.

Ahead of facing league leaders Dee, Ewen said: “It doesn’t help us having a few weeks without a game.

“In terms of continuity and trying to maintain match sharpness, it’s a hindrance, but we can’t do anything about the weather.

“We’ve only seen our best stuff a couple of times this season, if at all.

“I look back to the first half of the Nairn game in the Highland League Cup (3-2 win on August 26), that was how I’d like us to play on a regular basis.

“But there’s been inconsistency, we’ve lost a lot of close games and if we could turn some of them into close wins, our season would have a different look.

“However, it will be a tough game because Banks o’ Dee are a top side.

“If we play at our best, we’ve got every chance, but we need to try to compete and see how we get on.”

Golding’s future up in the air – but he aims to keep Dee up there

Meanwhile, Dayshonne Golding is keen to keep Banks o’ Dee at the top of the division.

With everyone else out of action, the Aberdeen side went to the summit on Saturday by defeating Strathspey Thistle.

Golding has scored six goals since joining Dee on loan from Cove in October, with that deal expiring in January.

The 26-year-old striker, who moved up from London to join Cove in the summer, doesn’t know where he will be after the turn of the year, but has enjoyed his Spain Park stint.

Golding added: “We want to be fighting at the top of the league and that’s where we want to stay.

“All we can do is try to keep winning and putting points on the board.

“I’m really enjoying it at Banks o’ Dee. I hadn’t played for a couple of months before coming here, so it’s good to be back playing and scoring goals.

“I played four games with Cove and then I wasn’t playing. I’ve tried to get my head down and play.

“I’ve come out on loan to get some game time and goals.

“In terms of the future, I’ll play it by ear. I’ve enjoyed it at Banks o’ Dee, but we’ll see what the future holds.”