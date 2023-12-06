Craig Ewen looks for Keith to find top gear as Banks o’ Dee visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Ewen looks for Keith to find top gear as Banks o’ Dee visit

The Maroons will take on the Aberdeen side at Kynoch Park in the Breedon Highland League... if the frost relents.

By Callum Law
CR0037233 Highland League Turriff United v Keith Turriff's and Keith's Keiths Craig Ewen Pic by Chris Taken..............06/08/22
CR0037233 Highland League Turriff United v Keith Turriff's and Keith's Keiths Craig Ewen Pic by Chris Taken..............06/08/22

Manager Craig Ewen believes Keith’s best is yet to come this season.

The Maroons hope to be in action for the first time in a fortnight this evening, with Banks o’ Dee scheduled to visit Kynoch Park – although the frost of recent days could lead to a postponement.

It’s been a stop-start campaign thus far for Keith, who previously had three-and-a-half weeks without a fixture in October and November.

Ewen’s charges have taken eight points from 12 Breedon Highland League fixtures, but he reckons they have still to hit the heights this term.

Ahead of facing league leaders Dee, Ewen said: “It doesn’t help us having a few weeks without a game.

“In terms of continuity and trying to maintain match sharpness, it’s a hindrance, but we can’t do anything about the weather.

“We’ve only seen our best stuff a couple of times this season, if at all.

“I look back to the first half of the Nairn game in the Highland League Cup (3-2 win on August 26), that was how I’d like us to play on a regular basis.

“But there’s been inconsistency, we’ve lost a lot of close games and if we could turn some of them into close wins, our season would have a different look.

“However, it will be a tough game because Banks o’ Dee are a top side.

“If we play at our best, we’ve got every chance, but we need to try to compete and see how we get on.”

Golding’s future up in the air – but he aims to keep Dee up there

Meanwhile, Dayshonne Golding is keen to keep Banks o’ Dee at the top of the division.

With everyone else out of action, the Aberdeen side went to the summit on Saturday by defeating Strathspey Thistle.

Golding has scored six goals since joining Dee on loan from Cove in October, with that deal expiring in January.

The 26-year-old striker, who moved up from London to join Cove in the summer, doesn’t know where he will be after the turn of the year, but has enjoyed his Spain Park stint.

Golding added: “We want to be fighting at the top of the league and that’s where we want to stay.

Dayshonne Golding, pictured scoring against Strathspey, has enjoyed his time with Banks o’ Dee.

“All we can do is try to keep winning and putting points on the board.

“I’m really enjoying it at Banks o’ Dee. I hadn’t played for a couple of months before coming here, so it’s good to be back playing and scoring goals.

“I played four games with Cove and then I wasn’t playing. I’ve tried to get my head down and play.

“I’ve come out on loan to get some game time and goals.

“In terms of the future, I’ll play it by ear. I’ve enjoyed it at Banks o’ Dee, but we’ll see what the future holds.”

Conversation