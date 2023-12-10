Turriff turn on the style against former manager Dean Donaldson’s Inverurie Locos; Keith defeat Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turriff turn on the style against former manager Dean Donaldson’s Inverurie Locos; Keith defeat Deveronvale

Keith end seven-year wait for a home win against Deveronvale.

By Reporter
Liam Strachan gave Turriff the lead with a spectacular opener. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Turriff United boss Warren Cummings hailed his side’s resolve as they recorded an excellent 4-1 win at Inverurie Locos.

The first derby between Locos and Turriff since Dean Donaldson moved from Turra to Inverurie turned out to be an extremely tousy encounter with both sides reduced to 10 men.

United boss Cummings said: “I’m really happy first and foremost with the result but I believe on the balance of play it was deserved.

“Overall I felt we were the better team and credit to Inverurie they came back from the goal down and showed the character they’ve developed.

“It could’ve gone a couple of ways but our side showed a lot of guts and character.

“They’re a young group and have lots of energy and the two late goals for us capped it off.

“I don’t think you can blame the very wet conditions for a player on either side being sent off for violent conduct.”

Turriff dig deep following early red card

The first big talking point came in the 13th minute when Turriff forward Ewan Clark received a straight red card following an altercation with stand-in Locos goalkeeper John Farquhar.

Despite being down to 10 men Liam Strachan opened the scoring for the visitors in 25 minutes with a long range effort which went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Parity was restored in terms of personnel when Tom Reid of Locos was ordered off for a rash challenge.

10-man Locos hit back before Turriff hit late treble

Callan Gray, left, put Turriff back in front. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Locos equalised after the break when Myles Gaffney netted with a rebound after his penalty had been saved by David Dey.

But Turriff finished strongly and secured the points with three goals in the final 15 minutes.

Callan Gray netted another stunning goal in 75 minutes to restore the Turra lead and as the homesters chased to get level substitute Reece McKeown netted two late goals to complete the victory.

Disappointed Locos boss Donaldson said: “We conceded slack goals from our point of view because we were chasing the game.

“We need to be more clinical as there’s obviously an issue with us putting the ball in the net.

“Turriff were getting all the second balls around the box.

“It was a fiery game obviously as they have a bee in their bonnet about me and my staff leaving. I’ve got no hard feelings.

“I spent a few years building that team and they turned it on.”

There was some consolation for the Locos manager.

He said: “John Farquhar came in to replace Zach Ellis in goals.

“Zach has a fracture in his hand. John had not played in a few years and will be disappointed with the goals conceded but he put in a decent performance.”

Keith scratch seven-year itch

Keith manager Craig Ewan

The fans were treated to a five goal thriller as Keith defeated Deveronvale 3-2 at Kynoch Park for the first time in seven years.

The Maroons were coasting to victory with a three goal lead until Vale nabbed two late goals to set up a nervy finish for the home side.

Keith manager Craig Ewan said: “We’re delighted to get three points which was the main aim, and moves us a bit further up the table.

“There were positives and negatives though.

“We played really well in the first half and probably should have been further ahead.

“Then, our game management in the last 20 minutes was poor and we nearly threw it away, but fair play to the boys they saw it out.”

The Maroons had several chances to open the scoring and Jordan Cooper also had a goal chalked off for offside before two goals in four minutes put them in control.

With 23 minutes gone, Kieran Yeats fired a brilliant 18-yard free kick into the top corner, then when James Brownie was toppled inside the box, Connor Killoh sent Vale goalkeeper Sean McIntosh the wrong way with the resultant spot kick.

Vale set-up tense finish with late double

Cameron Angus was on the scoresheet for Deveronvale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A super solo goal from Keith’s striker Matty Tough in the 73rd minute should have seen the Maroons home and dry.

But the Banffers struck with two goals in the last eight minutes.

An unfortunate slip from Liam Cheyne saw Jack Mitchell pounce to crash the ball into the roof of the net.

Then Cameron Angus, only on the park a minute, capitalised on another error to slam home a low drive, to set up a riveting finale, though the Maroons held on for a vital win.

Deveronvale assistant manager Titchy Davidson said: “We made a fist of it in the last 15 minutes, but for the 75 minutes before that Keith were massively on top.

“We gave ourselves a glimmer of hope but the manner in which we lost the goals wasn’t really good enough.

“It was a case at the end of too little too late.”

