Goals galore as Huntly and Rothes share the spoils in an eight-goal thriller

Huntly interim boss Colin Charlesworth hailed his side’s fighting qualities as they shared the spoils with Rothes in an eight-goal thriller at Christie Park.

and Rothes fought out a 4-4 draw in a fixture at Christie Park.

Huntly are the league’s highest scorers with 44 goals and it was not hard to see why in Charlesworth’s first game in charge.

He said: “When you’re 3-1 down you’d take a point at that moment and you can’t fault the lads for fighting back.

“But to be ahead a 4-3 and been fully in control at that point and to lose a sloppy goal from our perspective was a tough one to take.

“Lewis Crosbie scored one and set up another and I thought he was the best player on the park.

“He’s got an intensity and running power and willingness to get the ball and he had to take his chance and he’s made the right decisions at the right times.”

Rothes went ahead with two early goals.

In the second minute, a Jake Thomson shot was blocked by Michael Clark and rebounded for Gary Kerr to prod in from close range.

Eight minutes later, Aidan Wilson made a switch to Jake Thomson who chipped over the advancing Fraser Hobday to double the lead.

Huntly pulled one back after 16 minutes when Ryan Sewell found Lewis Crosbie who got in behind the visiting defence before firing home.

Rothes restored their two goal deficit when Ross Still fouled Aidan Wilson for a penalty before Michael Finnis powered home low from the post.

With the half into stoppage time, Crosbie turned provider, finding Angus Grant who lifted a shot beyond Sean McCarthy to reduce the deficit to 3-2.

Huntly edge in front in second half

The hosts started the second half brightly and a diagonal pass from Michael Clark was chested down by top scorer Andrew Hunter drilling low towards the far post.

Momentum would swing in Huntly’s favour when Hunter got down the right wing and crossed for Angus Grant who took the ball down before putting his side 4-3 ahead.

Rothes weren’t down and following a scramble in the home goalmouth, Michael Finnis earned a point for his side turning in from close range.

Rothes are unbeaten in their last three fixtures but after being 3-1 ahead, Rothes Manager Ross Jack felt it was two points dropped.

He said: “The way we started was like a house on fire then we conceded a poor goal before going 3-1 up.

“We came out in the second half and Huntly did to us what we did to them in the first half and made a right game of it.

“I’m being hyper critical our defending was shocking.

It was a great open game for the crowd, not so much a manager’s heart and both teams could’ve won it.

“We both went for it and we didn’t sit in even at 4-4 which was a great advert for Highland League football.”