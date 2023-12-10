Goals galore as Huntly and Rothes share the spoils in an eight-goal thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Goals galore as Huntly and Rothes share the spoils in an eight-goal thriller

A day of comebacks ends with a point apiece in a thrilling 4-4 draw at Christie Park

By Reporter
Gary Kerr opened the scoring for Rothes at Huntly. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Huntly interim boss Colin Charlesworth hailed his side’s fighting qualities as they shared the spoils with Rothes in an eight-goal thriller at Christie Park.

and Rothes fought out a 4-4 draw in a fixture at Christie Park.

Huntly are the league’s highest scorers with 44 goals and it was not hard to see why in Charlesworth’s first game in charge.

He said: “When you’re 3-1 down you’d take a point at that moment and you can’t fault the lads for fighting back.

“But to be ahead a 4-3 and been fully in control at that point and to lose a sloppy goal from our perspective was a tough one to take.

“Lewis Crosbie scored one and set up another and I thought he was the best player on the park.

“He’s got an intensity and running power and willingness to get the ball and he had to take his chance and he’s made the right decisions at the right times.”

Rothes went ahead with two early goals.

In the second minute, a Jake Thomson shot was blocked by Michael Clark and rebounded for Gary Kerr to prod in from close range.

Eight minutes later, Aidan Wilson made a switch to Jake Thomson who chipped over the advancing Fraser Hobday to double the lead.

Huntly pulled one back after 16 minutes when Ryan Sewell found Lewis Crosbie who got in behind the visiting defence before firing home.

Rothes restored their two goal deficit when Ross Still fouled Aidan Wilson for a penalty before Michael Finnis powered home low from the post.

With the half into stoppage time, Crosbie turned provider, finding Angus Grant who lifted a shot beyond Sean McCarthy to reduce the deficit to 3-2.

Huntly edge in front in second half

Andy Hunter scored Huntly’s equaliser. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The hosts started the second half brightly and a diagonal pass from Michael Clark was chested down by top scorer Andrew Hunter drilling low towards the far post.

Momentum would swing in Huntly’s favour when Hunter got down the right wing and crossed for Angus Grant who took the ball down before putting his side 4-3 ahead.

Rothes weren’t down and following a scramble in the home goalmouth, Michael Finnis earned a point for his side turning in from close range.

Rothes are unbeaten in their last three fixtures but after being 3-1 ahead, Rothes Manager Ross Jack felt it was two points dropped.

He said: “The way we started was like a house on fire then we conceded a poor goal before going 3-1 up.

“We came out in the second half and Huntly did to us what we did to them in the first half and made a right game of it.

“I’m being hyper critical our defending was shocking.

It was a great open game for the crowd, not so much a manager’s heart and both teams could’ve won it.

“We both went for it and we didn’t sit in even at 4-4 which was a great advert for Highland League football.”

