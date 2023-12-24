Long-serving midfielder Jamie Michie leaves Inverurie Locos

Inverurie Locos have confirmed that long-serving midfielder Jamie Michie has left the club.

The 33-year-old made 229 appearances and scored 10 goals during his two spells at Locos.

Michie, who was under contract until 2026, first joined Locos in 2010 before moving to Formartine United in 2015.

After three years at North Lodge Park, Michie returned to Inverurie in July 2018.

Locos boss Dean Donaldson said: “Jamie has been a fine servant for the Locos and has been brilliant around the place.

“He leaves with the very best wishes of everyone.”