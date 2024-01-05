Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson hails loan capture of Aberdeen’s Aaron Reid ahead of facing Buckie Thistle

Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson is thrilled to have signed Aaron Reid ahead of their clash with Buckie Thistle.

The Aberdeen striker has joined the Pitmedden side on-loan for the rest of the season.

Reid could feature in tomorrow’s Breedon Highland League encounter with the Jags at Victoria Park (2pm kick-off), which will be subject to a morning pitch inspection.

The 19-year-old earned a move to Pittodrie last January after impressing in the Highland League with Turriff United.

He spent the second half of last season on loan to Elgin City, before being farmed out to Peterhead this term, but was recalled by Aberdeen this week.

Anderson said: “Aaron’s ability isn’t in question and he’ll add a lot to us.

“He had a really good spell at Turriff, which got him the move to Aberdeen.

“We’ll give him a platform to play, enjoy it and find the form that he’s shown in the past.

“We’re excited to have him with us for a few months. He gives us that bit more competition at the top end of the park.”

United have also managed to extend winger Adam Emslie’s loan until the end of the season, but central midfielder Dylan Lobban – who was also on-loan – has been recalled by the Dons and sent to Forfar Athletic.

Looking ahead to the clash with Buckie, Anderson added: “They’ve been one of the best teams in the league for years.

“Their home record is outstanding so we’ll need to be at our best to get anything from the game.”

MacAskill set for comeback

Meanwhile, Buckie manager Graeme Stewart is delighted to have Andrew MacAskill available.

Midfielder MacAskill has been absent since breaking an arm against Forres Mechanics in the Scottish Cup on October 28.

Stewart said: “Andrew has trained this week and is back in contention.

“Andrew’s quality, he keeps the ball, has an eye for a pass and can set-up or score goals.

“He’s a top Highland League player. We’re delighted that he’s back now, but the team has been doing well so we don’t have to rush him back in.”

Buckie are fourth in the Highland League table, one place and one point below Formartine, with the Jags also having three games in hand.

Although there’s a lot of football still to be played this season, Stewart appreciates both the difficulty and importance of this encounter.

He added: “We know we need to win our home games against the top teams if we want to be up there – these head to heads are huge games.

“Formartine are one of the best teams in the league and we know how hard it will be.”

In other news, broadcaster Viaplay has agreed to provide Buckie’s Victoria Lounge with a free feed of their Scottish Cup tie against Celtic on January 21 so that supporters unable to travel to Parkhead can watch the game.

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere tomorrow, Huntly face Inverurie Locos at Christie Park.

Black and Golds boss Colin Charlesworth is confident they can cope without left-back Lyall Booth, who was sold to League Two Elgin City this week.

Charlesworth said: “We’ve got Isaac Evans, Zander Jack, Joe Gauld, Ross Still and Alex Thoirs who can play there. Although we’re losing one of the best left-backs in the league, there’s an opportunity for someone else to grab that spot.”

Meanwhile, Inverurie are set to be without on-loan Cove Rangers striker Myles Gaffney, who rolled his ankle last week.

Manager Dean Donaldson is also keen to add to his attacking options, and said: “We’re on the look-out for another striker, but haven’t managed to do anything yet.”

SIGNING NEWS ✍🏼 Elgin City are delighted to announce the signing of Lyall Booth from Huntly on a 2 and a half year deal. Lyall is a highly rated 20 year old full back who previously worked with Allan Hale at Huntly. Welcome to the club Lyall ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vM1BRgVGQk — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) January 4, 2024

Deveronvale face Fraserburgh in a 1pm kick-off at Princess Royal Park.

Scott Thomson is a doubt for the Banffers, while the Broch are at full strength.

Brora Rangers are also at full strength for their Dudgeon Park meeting with Lossiemouth.

The Coasters are without the services of Henry Jordan, Baylee Campbell, Ross Elliott and Struan Fraser, while Lewis McAndrew will face a fitness test.

Nairn County welcome champions Brechin City to Station Park with Andrew Greig still sidelined and Fraser Dingwall doubtful.

Jack Halliday, Mark Macadie, Owen Rendall and Alan Farquhar return for Wick Academy, who face Rothes at Harmsworth Park.

Liam McDade and Fraser Robertson are back for the Speysiders, but Alan Pollock, Allen Mackenzie and Matthew McConnachie are still missing.