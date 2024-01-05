Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson hails loan capture of Aberdeen’s Aaron Reid ahead of facing Buckie Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson hails loan capture of Aberdeen’s Aaron Reid ahead of facing Buckie Thistle

The 19-year-old Aberdeen striker has joined the Pitmedden side for the rest of the season.

By Callum Law
Aaron Reid in action for Peterhead during his loan spell from Aberdeen.
Aaron Reid, centre, pictured during his time at Peterhead, has joined Formartine United on-loan ahead of their game against Buckie Thistle

Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson is thrilled to have signed Aaron Reid ahead of their clash with Buckie Thistle.

The Aberdeen striker has joined the Pitmedden side on-loan for the rest of the season.

Reid could feature in tomorrow’s Breedon Highland League encounter with the Jags at Victoria Park (2pm kick-off), which will be subject to a morning pitch inspection.

The 19-year-old earned a move to Pittodrie last January after impressing in the Highland League with Turriff United.

He spent the second half of last season on loan to Elgin City, before being farmed out to Peterhead this term, but was recalled by Aberdeen this week.

Anderson said: “Aaron’s ability isn’t in question and he’ll add a lot to us.

“He had a really good spell at Turriff, which got him the move to Aberdeen.

“We’ll give him a platform to play, enjoy it and find the form that he’s shown in the past.

“We’re excited to have him with us for a few months. He gives us that bit more competition at the top end of the park.”

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson. Image: Alan Rennie.
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have signed Aaron Reid.

United have also managed to extend winger Adam Emslie’s loan until the end of the season, but central midfielder Dylan Lobban – who was also on-loan – has been recalled by the Dons and sent to Forfar Athletic.

Looking ahead to the clash with Buckie, Anderson added: “They’ve been one of the best teams in the league for years.

“Their home record is outstanding so we’ll need to be at our best to get anything from the game.”

MacAskill set for comeback

Meanwhile, Buckie manager Graeme Stewart is delighted to have Andrew MacAskill available.

Midfielder MacAskill has been absent since breaking an arm against Forres Mechanics in the Scottish Cup on October 28.

Stewart said: “Andrew has trained this week and is back in contention.

“Andrew’s quality, he keeps the ball, has an eye for a pass and can set-up or score goals.

“He’s a top Highland League player. We’re delighted that he’s back now, but the team has been doing well so we don’t have to rush him back in.”

Buckie’s Andrew MacAskill is in line to return from injury.

Buckie are fourth in the Highland League table, one place and one point below Formartine, with the Jags also having three games in hand.

Although there’s a lot of football still to be played this season, Stewart appreciates both the difficulty and importance of this encounter.

He added: “We know we need to win our home games against the top teams if we want to be up there – these head to heads are huge games.

“Formartine are one of the best teams in the league and we know how hard it will be.”

In other news, broadcaster Viaplay has agreed to provide Buckie’s Victoria Lounge with a free feed of their Scottish Cup tie against Celtic on January 21 so that supporters unable to travel to Parkhead can watch the game.

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere tomorrow, Huntly face Inverurie Locos at Christie Park.

Black and Golds boss Colin Charlesworth is confident they can cope without left-back Lyall Booth, who was sold to League Two Elgin City this week.

Charlesworth said: “We’ve got Isaac Evans, Zander Jack, Joe Gauld, Ross Still and Alex Thoirs who can play there. Although we’re losing one of the best left-backs in the league, there’s an opportunity for someone else to grab that spot.”

Meanwhile, Inverurie are set to be without on-loan Cove Rangers striker Myles Gaffney, who rolled his ankle last week.

Manager Dean Donaldson is also keen to add to his attacking options, and said: “We’re on the look-out for another striker, but haven’t managed to do anything yet.”

Deveronvale face Fraserburgh in a 1pm kick-off at Princess Royal Park.

Scott Thomson is a doubt for the Banffers, while the Broch are at full strength.

Brora Rangers are also at full strength for their Dudgeon Park meeting with Lossiemouth.

The Coasters are without the services of Henry Jordan, Baylee Campbell, Ross Elliott and Struan Fraser, while Lewis McAndrew will face a fitness test.

Nairn County welcome champions Brechin City to Station Park with Andrew Greig still sidelined and Fraser Dingwall doubtful.

Jack Halliday, Mark Macadie, Owen Rendall and Alan Farquhar return for Wick Academy, who face Rothes at Harmsworth Park.

Liam McDade and Fraser Robertson are back for the Speysiders, but Alan Pollock, Allen Mackenzie and Matthew McConnachie are still missing.

