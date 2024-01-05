Duncan Ferguson retains hope of keeping David Wotherspoon at Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson retains hope of keeping David Wotherspoon at Caley Thistle

Attacker Wotherspoon's deal with Caley Jags expires later this month.

By Andy Skinner
David Wotherspoon in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
David Wotherspoon in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson retains hope he can keep hold of attacker David Wotherspoon beyond this month.

Canadian international Wotherspoon, who joined Inverness on a short-term deal in October after leaving St Johnstone during the summer, is out of contract midway through January.

Wotherspoon has been a sparkling performer for Ferguson’s side, having netted four goals in 11 appearances so far.

That form has prompted Championship rivals Dundee United to be linked with a move for Wotherspoon.

David Wotherspoon in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.

The 33-year-old is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, which means he will miss this weekend’s trip to Ayr United.

Inverness boss Ferguson insists he is eager to retain Wotherspoon’s services, and said: “It’s ongoing – there’s no news on it.

“Maybe no news is good news. Until he tells me he’s not signing the contract, I’m always hopeful he will sign the contract.

“We can certainly look to replace him, but he is a top, top player and it is difficult to replace quality players. He has been great signing for us. I can’t speak highly enough of the lad.

“He is a great athlete, a great professional. But if he goes we will have to find a player. The club will support me if we have to find the right targets.

“There is a wee bit of movement there if we can find the right players.

“We will be looking all over, but the final third is key. The board will support me. I don’t think we need to worry too much about players moving out to bring players in.”

Attacker’s absence keenly felt in recent matches

Wotherspoon suffered his injury in the first half of the 0-0 draw at home to Morton last Saturday, which forced him to miss Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Airdrie.

Ferguson says the absence of Wotherspoon’s attacking spark has reinforced how important a role he has to play in his Caley Jags side.

David Wotherspoon in action for Inverness. Image: SNS.

He added: Since we lost Davie out of the attacking line we have struggled a wee bit to create the chances.

“When he has been in there we have created a lot of chances and we have scored goals.

“It is a bit of a worry.

“But we have got good players in there who can create and hopefully they can take their chance.”

Caley Jags are without a win from their last five matches, however, they can leapfrog Saturday’s opponents Ayr into seventh place in the Championship by ending that sequence at Somerset Park.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

Ferguson, who also has an injury doubt over defender Danny Devine, added: “They are a good team, a strong team. They have been scoring goals.

“It is going to be a tough match for us, but they are all tough from where I am standing.

“We need to get a win as soon as we can. That can propel us up the league.

“But we will have to be at our best to get anything out of the match.”

