Nairn County beef up attacking options with addition of Harry Hennem

Steven Mackay believes new signing Harry Hennem can provide Nairn County with an extra attacking edge.

The Wee County have signed the 19-year-old midfielder, although he will have to wait for his debut after this afternoon’s Breedon Highland League clash against Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park was postponed.

Hennem has been released by Inverness Caledonian Thistle having been on loan to Clachnacuddin for the first half of this season and the second half of last term. He previously had loan stints with Wick Academy and Brora Rangers.

Nairn player-manager Mackay said: “Harry’s a player we’ve had our eye on for more than a year. He can play in the wide areas or in the number 10 role behind the strikers.

“We’ve been looking to strengthen that area to try to create more chances.

“He’ll give us a little bit extra in the attacking areas and we’re looking forward to working with him.

“He’s been dealt a bit of a blow in terms of being released by Caley Thistle and he’s determined to prove himself.

“Harry’s a young player with a great attitude who wants to play at a higher level and hopefully we can give him the platform to do that.”

No panic in Grantown

Strathspey haven’t played since December 16 and are seven points adrift at the bottom of the table.

But boss Robert MacCormack remains upbeat about their chances of avoiding the potential relegation play-off at the end of the season.

He added: “There are still 17 games to play and plenty of points to play for. We’re not panicking, we know what we need to do.

“We’ve had some really good performances, but haven’t picked up points.

“I’ve said to the boys the big focus is to pick up points and to get something from the decent performances we’re putting in.”