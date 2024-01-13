Nairn County beef up attacking options with addition of Harry Hennem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn County beef up attacking options with addition of Harry Hennem

The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder has joined the Wee County.

By Callum Law
Harry Hennem, centre during his time with Inverness Caley Thistle, has joined Nairn County.
Steven Mackay believes new signing Harry Hennem can provide Nairn County with an extra attacking edge.

The Wee County have signed the 19-year-old midfielder, although he will have to wait for his debut after this afternoon’s Breedon Highland League clash against Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park was postponed.

Hennem has been released by Inverness Caledonian Thistle having been on loan to Clachnacuddin for the first half of this season and the second half of last term. He previously had loan stints with Wick Academy and Brora Rangers.

Nairn player-manager Mackay said: “Harry’s a player we’ve had our eye on for more than a year. He can play in the wide areas or in the number 10 role behind the strikers.

“We’ve been looking to strengthen that area to try to create more chances.

“He’ll give us a little bit extra in the attacking areas and we’re looking forward to working with him.

“He’s been dealt a bit of a blow in terms of being released by Caley Thistle and he’s determined to prove himself.

“Harry’s a young player with a great attitude who wants to play at a higher level and hopefully we can give him the platform to do that.”

No panic in Grantown

Strathspey haven’t played since December 16 and are seven points adrift at the bottom of the table.

But boss Robert MacCormack remains upbeat about their chances of avoiding the potential relegation play-off at the end of the season.

Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack, who's preparing for the Scottish Cup
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack

He added: “There are still 17 games to play and plenty of points to play for. We’re not panicking, we know what we need to do.

“We’ve had some really good performances, but haven’t picked up points.

“I’ve said to the boys the big focus is to pick up points and to get something from the decent performances we’re putting in.”

