‘This is a life changer’: Man from Beauly wins £100,000

A man from Beauly has won a life changing amount of money after entering a cash giveaway.

Russell Duncan entered an online competition on Boxing Day (December 26) in the hopes that he’d win big in the new year.

The competition was held by The Giveaway Guys – a leading online competition platform.

Russell appears to have struck gold by winning £100,000, after only purchasing four tickets at just £5 each.

Speaking of his big win, he admits that the money is “life changing” for him.

Chose £100,000 over Aston Martin

He could have taken home a highly coveted Aston Martin Vantage, but opted for the cash prize instead as he had his heart set on a different type of vehicle.

Russell expressed his excitement by sharing what he will do with the money.

“I have always wanted an Audi R8, so I think I might go and buy one of those, and then sell it after a year and put my sensible head on and buy something to future-proof my pension”.

He meet with the team at The Giveaway Guys headquarters on January 4, who were just thrilled to provide him with his prize.

Peter Toye, Director at The Giveaway Guys added: “We are overjoyed to witness yet another life-changing moment for one of our participants.

“Russell’s decision to choose the cash prize highlights the versatility and life-altering impact our competitions can have.

