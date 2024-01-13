‘This is a life changer’: Man from Beauly wins £100,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘This is a life changer’: Man from Beauly wins £100,000

A man from Beauly has hit the jackpot after winning £100,000 in a giveaway.

By Shanay Taylor
Russell Duncan won £100,000
Russell Duncan collecting his check after winning £100,000. Image: The Giveaway Guys Date; Unknown

A man from Beauly has won a life changing amount of money after entering a cash giveaway.

Russell Duncan entered an online competition on Boxing Day (December 26) in the hopes that he’d win big in the new year.

The competition was held by The Giveaway Guys – a leading online competition platform.

Russell entered the competition on Boxing Day.
Russell entered the competition on Boxing Day. Image: The Giveaway Guys Date; Unknown

Russell appears to have struck gold by winning £100,000, after only purchasing four tickets at just £5 each.

Speaking of his big win, he admits that the money is “life changing” for him.

Chose £100,000 over Aston Martin

He could have taken home a highly coveted Aston Martin Vantage, but opted for the cash prize instead as he had his heart set on a different type of vehicle.

Russell expressed his excitement by sharing what he will do with the money.

“I have always wanted an Audi R8, so I think I might go and buy one of those, and then sell it after a year and put my sensible head on and buy something to future-proof my pension”.

Russell Duncan won £100,000.
Russell chose the cash prize instead of winning a car. Image: The Giveaway Guys Date; Unknown

He meet with the team at The Giveaway Guys headquarters on January 4, who were just thrilled to provide him with his prize.

Peter Toye, Director at The Giveaway Guys added: “We are overjoyed to witness yet another life-changing moment for one of our participants.

“Russell’s decision to choose the cash prize highlights the versatility and life-altering impact our competitions can have.

The Giveaway Guys offer a range of competitions with prizes to be won every Sunday and Tuesday. More information can be found here.

