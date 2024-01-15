Paul Third: The Scottish Cup has lost none of its magic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: The Scottish Cup has lost none of its magic

From underdogs to favourites there is something for everyone in this weekend's fourth round ties.

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

It may be an era where football is dictated more than ever by the haves towards the have-nots, but it does not mean we cannot celebrate the magic of the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

It used to be the third round of course until the competition expanded but you get the drift.

The fourth round is where hopes, dreams and expectations collide in a whole myriad of ways.

For some there will be unbridled joy, for others the pang of defeat. There may even be embarrassment and jobs at risk depending on some outcomes.

A veritable feast depending on what tickles your fancy.

Aberdeen’s road to redemption in Scottish Cup

Aberdeen will be hoping Bojan Miovski can fire them back to a second cup final at Hampden this season. Image: SNS.

From the overwhelming favourites to the plucky underdogs, not to mention the lower league minnows who hit the cup jackpot – there really is something special about this time of year.

Aberdeen get the show on the road on Friday when they travel to New Douglas Park to face Clyde.

The ghosts of 12 months ago still linger at Pittodrie as far as the fans are concerned.

Few will forget the night West of Scotland league outfit Darvel delivered the bloodiest of noses to the Dons in front of a national television audience.

If you are wondering why the BBC have picked the Dons’ trip to the League Two basement boys then there’s your answer.

The tribal nature of the game guarantees all the chuckling fans of clubs around the country will ensure no Aberdeen supporter is allowed to put that 1-0 loss to the back of their minds anytime soon either.

This is a new Aberdeen, under new management and with a whole new squad, but for the fans the scars of battles past remain.

They are the ones who feel the burden, the pangs of misery at what unfolded in deepest Ayrshire 12 months ago and dare not even contemplate a repeat.

From underdogs to favourites

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson is in his first Scottish Cup campaign as a manager. Image: SNS

It would not have the same ripple effect but should Broomhill land a knockout blow at Caledonian Stadium against last season’s Scottish Cup finalists Caley Thistle it would certainly set tongues wagging.

Caley Jags know a thing or two about going ballistic in this competition after all. The irony of them being on the receiving end would be quite the tale.

If you are looking for a tie which on paper should be more competitive then how about the promotion play-off rematch between Ross County and Partick Thistle?

If we can get anything close to the drama which unfolded in the final game of last season as the Staggies hauled themselves off the floor to blunt the Jags then we’re in for a treat.

Then there is the meeting of old foes as Highland League rivalries of days gone by are renewed at Dudgeon Park.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Brora Rangers and Cove Rangers duke it out but the two old rivals will lock horn again to compete for a place in the fifth round.

Cove are favourites but as Hearts know to their cost Brora are more than capable of upsetting the apple cart.

Buckie’s Scottish Cup final has come early

Speaking of the Highland League, the main event of the weekend card is undoubtedly Buckie Thistle’s trip to Celtic Park to play that other team which wears green and white hoops.

The cup holders versus the rank outsiders, Brendan Rodgers v Graeme Stewart, Jack Murray versus Kyogo Furuhashi; pick any number of match-ups and there’s a tale to be told.

Cup fever has been running wild in Buckie for the past two months.

We’ve reached the point the place will be a coastal ghost town come Sunday as thousands of Jags fans dare to dream of a result which would surely eclipse that of those Darvel lads a year ago.

If history has taught us anything – and there are plenty other reminders out there – anything can happen in the Scottish Cup.

Conversation