Paul Third: The Scottish Cup has lost none of its magic

It may be an era where football is dictated more than ever by the haves towards the have-nots, but it does not mean we cannot celebrate the magic of the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

It used to be the third round of course until the competition expanded but you get the drift.

The fourth round is where hopes, dreams and expectations collide in a whole myriad of ways.

For some there will be unbridled joy, for others the pang of defeat. There may even be embarrassment and jobs at risk depending on some outcomes.

A veritable feast depending on what tickles your fancy.

Aberdeen’s road to redemption in Scottish Cup

From the overwhelming favourites to the plucky underdogs, not to mention the lower league minnows who hit the cup jackpot – there really is something special about this time of year.

Aberdeen get the show on the road on Friday when they travel to New Douglas Park to face Clyde.

The ghosts of 12 months ago still linger at Pittodrie as far as the fans are concerned.

Few will forget the night West of Scotland league outfit Darvel delivered the bloodiest of noses to the Dons in front of a national television audience.

If you are wondering why the BBC have picked the Dons’ trip to the League Two basement boys then there’s your answer.

The tribal nature of the game guarantees all the chuckling fans of clubs around the country will ensure no Aberdeen supporter is allowed to put that 1-0 loss to the back of their minds anytime soon either.

This is a new Aberdeen, under new management and with a whole new squad, but for the fans the scars of battles past remain.

They are the ones who feel the burden, the pangs of misery at what unfolded in deepest Ayrshire 12 months ago and dare not even contemplate a repeat.

From underdogs to favourites

It would not have the same ripple effect but should Broomhill land a knockout blow at Caledonian Stadium against last season’s Scottish Cup finalists Caley Thistle it would certainly set tongues wagging.

Caley Jags know a thing or two about going ballistic in this competition after all. The irony of them being on the receiving end would be quite the tale.

If you are looking for a tie which on paper should be more competitive then how about the promotion play-off rematch between Ross County and Partick Thistle?

If we can get anything close to the drama which unfolded in the final game of last season as the Staggies hauled themselves off the floor to blunt the Jags then we’re in for a treat.

Then there is the meeting of old foes as Highland League rivalries of days gone by are renewed at Dudgeon Park.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Brora Rangers and Cove Rangers duke it out but the two old rivals will lock horn again to compete for a place in the fifth round.

Cove are favourites but as Hearts know to their cost Brora are more than capable of upsetting the apple cart.

Buckie’s Scottish Cup final has come early

Speaking of the Highland League, the main event of the weekend card is undoubtedly Buckie Thistle’s trip to Celtic Park to play that other team which wears green and white hoops.

The cup holders versus the rank outsiders, Brendan Rodgers v Graeme Stewart, Jack Murray versus Kyogo Furuhashi; pick any number of match-ups and there’s a tale to be told.

Cup fever has been running wild in Buckie for the past two months.

We’ve reached the point the place will be a coastal ghost town come Sunday as thousands of Jags fans dare to dream of a result which would surely eclipse that of those Darvel lads a year ago.

If history has taught us anything – and there are plenty other reminders out there – anything can happen in the Scottish Cup.