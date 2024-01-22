Buckie Thistle to provide free entry to Banks o’ Dee match to thank fans for backing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Thistle to provide free entry to Banks o’ Dee match to thank fans for backing

The Jags took a support of around 2,500 to Sunday's memorable Scottish Cup tie against Celtic at Parkhead.

By Andy Skinner
Buckie Thistle fans at Parkhead. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Buckie Thistle fans at Parkhead. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Buckie Thistle have made entry to Saturday’s Highland League fixture against Banks o’ Dee free to supporters.

The Jags’ kind gesture comes as a token of appreciation for the backing they received in the build up to their memorable Scottish Cup tie away to Celtic on Sunday.

Graeme Stewart’s men put in a creditable display, with around 2,500 visiting supporters making the trip to Parkhead to watch their 5-0 loss to Celtic.

Buckie will now allow supporters to watch Saturday’s game against Dee, which kicks off at 2pm, free of charge.

Buckie Thistle players applaud their supporters after facing Celtic at Parkhead.<br />Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A Buckie Thistle statement said: “As a show of our appreciation for the truly immense support that the fans, businesses and people of Buckie have shown the club over the last few weeks, BTFC are proud to announce that Saturday’s SHFL match against Banks o’ Dee FC will be free entry.

“We would encourage you to come along to Victoria Park and show your support for the team as they continue in their quest for the league title.”

Buckie are currently fifth in the Highland League, albeit with three games in hand over leaders Brechin City who they trail by six points.

