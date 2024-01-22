Buckie Thistle to provide free entry to Banks o’ Dee match to thank fans for backing

Buckie Thistle have made entry to Saturday’s Highland League fixture against Banks o’ Dee free to supporters.

The Jags’ kind gesture comes as a token of appreciation for the backing they received in the build up to their memorable Scottish Cup tie away to Celtic on Sunday.

Graeme Stewart’s men put in a creditable display, with around 2,500 visiting supporters making the trip to Parkhead to watch their 5-0 loss to Celtic.

Buckie will now allow supporters to watch Saturday’s game against Dee, which kicks off at 2pm, free of charge.

A Buckie Thistle statement said: “As a show of our appreciation for the truly immense support that the fans, businesses and people of Buckie have shown the club over the last few weeks, BTFC are proud to announce that Saturday’s SHFL match against Banks o’ Dee FC will be free entry.

“We would encourage you to come along to Victoria Park and show your support for the team as they continue in their quest for the league title.”

Buckie are currently fifth in the Highland League, albeit with three games in hand over leaders Brechin City who they trail by six points.