Inverurie Locos tie down Lloyd Robertson and Jay Halliday on new contracts

Robertson and Halliday will remain at Harlaw Park until 2026.

By Andy Skinner
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0046618 Story by Callum Law Lloyd Robertson in action for Inveurie Locos. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0046618 Story by Callum Law Lloyd Robertson in action for Inveurie Locos. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Inverurie Locos have tied Lloyd Robertson and Jay Halliday down on new two-year contracts.

Midfielder Robertson and attacker Halliday have both signed contracts to keep them at Harlaw Park until 2026.

Robertson, who has been with Locos since 2021, has made 86 appearances and netted 12 goals.

Halliday, who has progressed through the Garioch club’s youth system, has netted seven goals in 55 appearances.

Locos boss Dean Donaldson said: “I am absolutely delighted with the work Lloyd has put in with us and away from football, to help himself become an important part of our team.

“This extension shows he is committed to Locos and what we are trying to achieve at Harlaw Park, so it’s really great news.

“We are all also delighted Jay has committing to at least an additional year.

Jay Halliday in action for Inverurie Locos.<br />Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Jay has found himself in a new role, probably one he’s never played before, but for me he can really shine as a player in this position.

“He will only get better the more he understands it.”

