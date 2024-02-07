Highland League preview: Lee Fraser on reaching Forres Mechanics landmark

Forres Mechanics captain Lee Fraser was thrilled to mark his return to attack by netting his 150th goal for the club.

The Can-Cans stalwart – who is set to face Clachnacuddin at Grant Street in the Breedon Highland League tonight – reached the milestone in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Fraserburgh.

For the majority of the last couple of seasons Fraser has been deployed at centre-back rather than in the centre-forward role he has occupied for many years at Mosset Park.

But at the weekend the 30-year-old was back up front and was pleased to reach a target that’s been on his mind since his testimonial in 2022.

Fraser said: “I was delighted to get to the 150 mark, I’ve had it on my mind for a couple of years.

“I miscounted because I thought I was only 149 and it was only on the way home I found out.

“The only disappointment was that we got beat because we played well on Saturday, but it was still good to get to 150.

“In recent training sessions I’ve been back up front and I had a feeling I would be on Saturday.

“It’s been a while since I’ve played there, I enjoy playing centre-back.

“But I’ve played as a striker for so many years that it was good to be back there.”

Forres haven’t won since December 9 and skipper Fraser hopes to change that against the Lilywhites this evening.

He added: “We’ve spoken about building on the first half on Saturday and turning performances into wins.

“It’s been a while since we won so we need to change that.”

Gethins looking up

Meanwhile, Clach player-manager Conor Gethins has set his side an ambitious target for the remainder of the season.

Tonight’s clash with Forres is the first of the Inverness outfit’s 11 remaining fixtures.

Clach are 16th in the table but Gethins wants them to aim for an 11th-placed finish, which would mean overhauling Inverurie Locos who are 10 points ahead.

Gethins said: “We’re making progress and I’ve challenged the boys to try to finish 11th this season.

“They may look at me and think I’m mental because we’ve been second or third bottom all season.

“But why not have a go? Why not have a go between now and the end of the season and go and challenge ourselves as a team?

“If we can beat Forres, which won’t be easy by any means, we’ll go level on points with them.

“On the flip side if we lose it’s a six-point gap which might be hard to overcome.

“Some people might feel it’s a nothing game, but it’s certainly not for me, it’s another building block in terms of where we want to go.”

Strathspey face Brora

In tonight’s other Highland League fixture, Strathspey Thistle tackle Brora Rangers at Seafield Park.

Having played only 15 league fixtures the Cattachs are set to be playing almost every midweek for the rest of the season.

Midfielder Ali Sutherland admits the physical demands of that schedule and juggling football alongside work and family commitments can be difficult.

The 28-year-old Inverness-based civil engineer said: “It’s definitely challenging.

“I’m lucky it’s quite flexible so I can start or finish early if needed. My boss is from Brora and is a sponsor of the club so he’s very understanding and provides a bit of leeway.”

Meanwhile, Strathspey are set to be without striker John McLeod. They will hope Jack Davison can continue his impressive form having netted five goals in three games.