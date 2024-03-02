Highland League results: Fraserburgh beat Brora Rangers with last-gasp winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League results: Fraserburgh beat Brora Rangers with last-gasp winner

We round up Saturday's Breedon Highland League action.

By Callum Law
Sean Butcher, fourth from left, scores Fraserburgh's winning goal against Brora Rangers. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.
Sean Butcher, fourth from left, scores Fraserburgh's winning goal against Brora Rangers. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.

Substitute Sean Butcher netted a stoppage time winner as Fraserburgh beat Brora Rangers 2-1 at Dudgeon Park.

An own goal from Millar Gamble had the Broch ahead in the first minute but Gregor MacDonald’s leveller looked to have earned the Cattachs a point.

But Butcher struck at the death to give the visitors a victory which moves them up to third in the table.

They’re five points behind leaders Banks o’ Dee having played the same number of games, but second-placed Brechin City – who are on the same points as Dee – have two games in hand.

Brora remain ninth in the division and have now only won once in their last six matches.

After torrential rain pre-match Brora worked hard to clear surface water from the pitch and with both sides happy to play referee Gordon Morrison sensibly gave the game the go ahead.

Near instant opener

In the first minute the Broch struck. Scott Barbour’s inswinging corner into a crowded six-yard box saw Brora player-manager Ally MacDonald hit Gamble with his attempted clearance and the ball bounced into the net.

The Buchan side started better and had chances to add to their lead with Ryan Sargent and Scott Barbour shooting narrowly wide from the left side of the area.

But Brora made the visitors pay for those misses with their 21st minute equaliser.

Dale Gillespie’s cross from the right was headed down by Kyle MacLeod at the back post and Gregor MacDonald controlled and jinked past a challenge before finishing from 10 yards.

Before the first half was over Scott Barbour volleyed straight at Logan Ross from 16 yards and Willie West fired over. At the other Joe Barbour made good saves to thwart Ali Sutherland Tony Dingwall.

Late drama

Both sides kept battling in the second period, but clear-cut chances were at a premium.

Fraserburgh were the side looking more likely to edge ahead again with Cattachs custodian Logan Ross saving headers from Kieran Simpson and Bryan Hay.

Sargent did flick a Greg Buchan free-kick into the net just after the hour mark, but was flagged offside. Then Scott Barbour created some space for himself, but found Ross in the way of his strike from 25 yards.

Ryan Sargent of Fraserburgh, right, tries to get away from Brora’s Tom Kelly.

Brora were seldom seen as an attacking threat in the second period, but when it looked like they may earn a point the Broch won it in the second minute of injury time.

Scott Barbour’s corner from the left was headed down by Hay at the back post and it broke for Butcher to finish from close range.

The sides will meet again on March 30 in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Other Highland League results

Deveronvale came from behind to draw 2-2 with Rothes at Princess Royal Park. Kenzie Shepherd gave the Speysiders the lead and an own goal made it two for the visitors before the break.

Jack Mitchell replied for Banffers after the interval and Innes McKay earned the home side a point.

Robbie Foster’s hat-trick gave Huntly a 3-0 win against Forres Mechanics at Christie Park.

Inverurie Locos and Lossiemouth drew 1-1 at Harlaw Park. Brandon Hutcheson broke the deadlock for the Coasters, but Myles Gaffney equalised for the Railwaymen.

Nairn County and Clachnacuddin drew 1-1 at Station Park. With the game goalless the Wee County had Fraser Dingwall sent off shortly before the break.

Connor Bunce opened the scoring for the Lilywhites with Ben Barron levelling for the hosts, who also had Ross Tokely sent off late on.

Wick Academy against Formartine United at Harmsworth Park was delayed until 4pm to allow surface water on the pitch.

When proceedings did get underway Lewis Duncan netted for the Pitmedden side, but Kyle Henderson, Jack Halliday and Mark Macadie scored for the Scorries in the second half to give them a 3-1 win.

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle v Strathspey Thistle at Victoria Park and Keith v Brechin City at Kynoch Park were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

