Strathspey Thistle and Loch Ness merger talks stall

Talks over a possible merger between Strathspey Thistle and Loch Ness have stalled.

A meeting was due to be held tonight between both clubs, after Strathspey’s management committee met to discuss the proposal last week.

Discussions about a potential amalgamation between Highland League club Strathspey and North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness were first initiated a fortnight ago.

Although constructive talks were initially held, tonight’s meeting has now been cancelled, and it is understood the proposal is now unlikely to be progressed at this stage.

Loch Ness, who are second in the North Caledonian League, are currently unable to apply for a Scottish FA licence which would be required for them to achieve promotion to the Highland League.

Shane Carling’s side currently play their home matches at King George V Park in Fortrose.

Had the merger progressed, the newly-named team would have played at Strathspey’s Seafield Park.

Although Strathspey recorded a 3-0 triumph away to Deveronvale on Saturday, the Grantown outfit are 10 points adrift at the foot of the Highland League.

Michael Rae is currently in interim charge of the Jags, after Robert MacCormack resigned earlier this month.

Should Strathspey finish bottom they could face a play-off to remain in the division, but only if Lochee United win the Midlands League. The Dundee outfit are currently 14 points adrift of Broughty Athletic, albeit with three games in hand.