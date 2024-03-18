Strathspey Thistle and Loch Ness merger talks stall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Strathspey Thistle and Loch Ness merger talks stall

A meeting between both clubs to discuss the proposal was scheduled for tonight, but has now been cancelled.

By Andy Skinner
Strathspey Thistle (left) and Loch Ness.
Strathspey Thistle (left) and Loch Ness.

Talks over a possible merger between Strathspey Thistle and Loch Ness have stalled.

A meeting was due to be held tonight between both clubs, after Strathspey’s management committee met to discuss the proposal last week.

Strathspey Thistle's Seafield Park.
Strathspey Thistle’s Seafield Park, Image: Kenny Elrick.

Discussions about a potential amalgamation between Highland League club Strathspey and North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness were first initiated a fortnight ago.

Although constructive talks were initially held, tonight’s meeting has now been cancelled, and it is understood the proposal is now unlikely to be progressed at this stage.

Loch Ness, who are second in the North Caledonian League, are currently unable to apply for a Scottish FA licence which would be required for them to achieve promotion to the Highland League.

Shane Carling’s side currently play their home matches at King George V Park in Fortrose.

Loch Ness celebrate winning last season’s North Caledonian League. Image: Loch Ness FC

Had the merger progressed, the newly-named team would have played at Strathspey’s Seafield Park.

Although Strathspey recorded a 3-0 triumph away to Deveronvale on Saturday, the Grantown outfit are 10 points adrift at the foot of the Highland League.

Michael Rae is currently in interim charge of the Jags, after Robert MacCormack resigned earlier this month.

Should Strathspey finish bottom they could face a play-off to remain in the division, but only if Lochee United win the Midlands League. The Dundee outfit are currently 14 points adrift of Broughty Athletic, albeit with three games in hand.

More from Highland League

Aaron Reid in action for Formartine United Image: Ian Rennie/Formartine United FC.
Highland League: All the reaction as Aaron Reid inspires Formartine to victory at Brora…
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Mixed emotions for Graeme Stewart after 10-man Buckie Thistle rescue late point against Inverurie…
Craig Stewart has stepped down as Deveronvale manager. Image: Jasper Image.
Craig Stewart resigns as Deveronvale manager following defeat against Strathspey Thistle
Tom Ritchie in Highland League action for loan club Buckie Thistle.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as on-loan Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Tom Ritchie talks up…
Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Buckie Thistle v Banks o' Dee.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights of clash between title-chasers Buckie Thistle and…
Banks o' Dee's Michael Philipson and Buckie's Jack Murray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Highland League: Buckie Thistle edge Banks o' Dee as leaders Brechin City draw with…
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
All Wednesday's Highland League action previewed as title rivals Buckie Thistle and Banks o'…
Highland League Weekly leads on Fraserburgh v Banks o' Dee highlights this week.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Fraserburgh v Banks o' Dee and Strathspey Thistle v…
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Highland League: All the reaction as Buckie Thistle suffer title challenge setback with Lossiemouth…
9 March 2024. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Banks O' Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT: Fraserburgh's Aidan Sopel celebrates scoring against Dee CREDIT: Jasperimage
Mark Cowie hails Fraserburgh for bouncing back against Banks o' Dee

Conversation