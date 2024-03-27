Highland League: Buckie Thistle beat Brechin City to tighten up the title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Buckie Thistle beat Brechin City to tighten up the title race

The Jags triumphed 2-1 at Victoria Park against the Hedgemen.

By Callum Law
Buckie's Joe McCabe, right, tries to block Grady McGrath of Brechin. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Buckie's Joe McCabe, right, tries to block Grady McGrath of Brechin. Pictures by Jasperimage.

Buckie Thistle came from behind to beat Brechin City 2-1 and ramp up the pressure in the Breedon Highland League title race.

In tricky underfoot conditions following the recent rain both sides served up an enthralling contest for the large crowd packed into Victoria Park.

Ewan Loudon put the Hedgemen in front, but in the second half Max Barry and Jack Murray struck to win it for the Jags.

The result means fourth-placed Thistle are seven points behind City – who top the table – but crucially have two games in hand.

Second-placed Fraserburgh are three points off the summit, having played a game more than Brechin and three matches more than Buckie. Banks o’ Dee, who are third, are a point behind the Broch, having also played 30 games.

Although Brechin remain in control of their own destiny, the race to win the league could go to the wire again.

Barry’s back

For Buckie the big team news was that Barry was fit to start after limping off with a thigh problem against Formartine United last midweek.

Boss Graeme Stewart also brought Ryan Fyffe, Jack MacIver and Hamish Munro into his side following Saturday’s defeat to Wick Academy.

Brechin manager Gavin Price made three alterations from their weekend win against Turriff United with Hamish Thomson, Seth Patrick and Luke Strachan coming in.

The Jags had a couple of early opportunities. Joe McCabe’s pass in behind released Josh Peters, but City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson was out to block before the home striker could shoot or go round him.

Then McCabe headed over from Andrew MacAskill’s right-wing cross.

In the 17th minute the Hedgemen had the ball in the net with Loudon finishing from Danny Handling’s pass, but the offside flag was up.

Buckie goalkeeper Tom Ritchie claims the ball under pressure from Brechin’s Ewan Loudon, left.

On 25 minutes Buckie had a gilt-edged chance when Fyffe’s ball forward was missed by Lewis Martin. That let MacIver in on the left side of the area but, with a clear sight of goal, he blazed over the crossbar.

A minute later Brechin punished that profligacy by taking the lead.

Euan Spark’s clearance was controlled by Grady McGrath on halfway and with the Jags playing a high line he slipped Loudon through on goal, who calmly rounded goalkeeper Tom Ritchie and found the net.

As half-time approached Thomson’s vital interception stopped Barry from scoring and at the other end Sam Pugh blocked a Handling effort.

Then Brechin’s McGrath found space on the left side of the area, but his net-bound shot was tipped away by Ritchie at full stretch.

Jags hit back

The next goal felt like it would be important, particularly for Buckie’s hopes of victory, and they got in the 54th minute.

MacIver and MacAskill worked a short-free-kick on the left flank and the latter teed up Barry to blast a low right-foot shot into the bottom right corner from 20 yards.

Thistle were in the ascendancy and had a glorious chance to take the lead in the 64th minute.

Peters’ header down found Munro inside the area, he squared the ball for Lyall Keir, but he cracked his shot against the right post.

It seemed like Brechin had weathered the storm as the contest became scrappier.

Brechin’s Grady McGrath, left, holds off Ryan Fyffe of Buckie.

However, Buckie remained the team doing most of the probing and it paid off when they got the winner in 77th minute.

Barry did well to find space on the left to cross, Peters controlled with his back to goal and laid the ball back for Murray at the edge of the area and his drive took a wicked deflection and looped into the top right corner.

Defender Murray has been a talismanic figure for the Jags, both at the back and in attack, and that was his 19th goal of the season.

Four minutes from time Peters could have sealed the points for Buckie, but he fired wide from 15 yards.

However, it didn’t prove costly as the Jags saw the game out to set up a potentially thrilling climax to the campaign.

Teams

Buckie Thistle (4-1-4-1) – Ritchie, McCabe, Fyffe, Murray, Munro (Ramsay 90+1); Pugh; MacAskill (Wood 90+3), MacIver, Barry, Keir; Peters.

Subs not used – Morrison, MacKinnon, Harvey, Storrier, Goodall, Adams, Knight.

Brechin City (3-4-2) – Wilson, Spark, Thomson, McHattie; Martin, Patrick, Mackintosh, Strachan (Richardson 78); Handling 6 (MacLeod 54), McGrath (Wright 66), Loudon.

Subs not used – Ferguson, Cooney, Tosh, McDonald, Cruickshank, McCabe.

Referee – Joel Kennedy 6.

More from Highland League

Buckie's Joe McCabe, right, tries to block Grady McGrath of Brechin. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh's milestone men more interested in medals ahead of Highland League…
Buckie's Joe McCabe, right, tries to block Grady McGrath of Brechin. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Highland League: Buckie Thistle and Brechin City set for crucial clash in title race
Buckie's Joe McCabe, right, tries to block Grady McGrath of Brechin. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Reunion arranged for ex-Highland League players
Buckie's Joe McCabe, right, tries to block Grady McGrath of Brechin. Pictures by Jasperimage.
New chairman Aaron Lorimer outlines his vision for Deveronvale
Buckie's Joe McCabe, right, tries to block Grady McGrath of Brechin. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Brechin City v Turriff United and Formartine…
Buckie's Joe McCabe, right, tries to block Grady McGrath of Brechin. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Highland League: Reaction from EVERY game as Banks o' Dee defeat Formartine and Buckie…
Buckie's Joe McCabe, right, tries to block Grady McGrath of Brechin. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Gavin Price not getting carried away despite Brechin City being in strong position in…
Buckie's Joe McCabe, right, tries to block Grady McGrath of Brechin. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Highland League results: Leaders Brechin City put five past Turriff United
Buckie's Joe McCabe, right, tries to block Grady McGrath of Brechin. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Brechin City face Turriff United with Grady McGrath…
Buckie's Joe McCabe, right, tries to block Grady McGrath of Brechin. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Rothes place Alan Pollock on transfer list