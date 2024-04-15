Reaction as Buckie Thistle move level with Highland League leaders Brechin City with 6-1 triumph over Strathspey Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Reaction as Buckie Thistle move level with Highland League leaders Brechin City with 6-1 triumph over Strathspey Thistle

The Jags ran out comfortable winners against their Grantown opponents at Victoria Park.

By Andy Skinner
Lyall Keir after scoring for Buckie Thistle against Strathspey Thistle. Image: Jasperimage.
Lyall Keir after scoring for Buckie Thistle against Strathspey Thistle. Image: Jasperimage.

Buckie Thistle moved level on points with Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City after overcoming Strathspey Thistle 6-1 at Victoria Park.

The result cuts Buckie’s goal difference deficit to four behind the Angus outfit, who are in action away to Keith on Tuesday.

Both teams, along with third-placed Fraserburgh, now have two games remaining as the campaign nears its thrilling climax.

It was the first of two encounters between the sides in the space of 48 hours, ahead of what will be their penultimate fixture when they meet again in Grantown on Wednesday.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart said: “The guys’ effort was unbelievable. They kept going until the end, with their fitness and desire.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Obviously we would have liked to have scored a few more goals, but I couldn’t have asked any more. We have asked a lot of this group over the last three or four months.

“In the last five minutes we created three or four really good chances but never took too many, which is a slight disappointment.

“It might not be important – but we move on to Wednesday and if we get the same performance and attitude I will be delighted.”

Strathspey interim boss Mike Rae said: “We originally set up with five at the back. The plan was to try and contain it, but after losing two goals in the first five minutes we changed to a four at the back to try and attack them a bit more.

“We made a bit of a game of it after that – I was pleased with the reaction of the boys.”

Lightning start from Stewart’s side

With goal difference a potential factor in the title race, Stewart’s men made a lightning fast start to the match and were rewarded with the lead just 30 seconds in.

Max Barry was threaded in down the inside right channel, before he unleashed an effort which crept in at Kit Fletcher’s near post.

The Jags wasted little time in doubling their advantage just five minutes into the match. Moments after Andy MacAskill’s cross had come back off the upright, the ball broke for Marcus Goodall on the edge of the box, with his strike deflecting off Taylor Sutherland to wrongfoot Fletcher.

Marcus Goodall nets for Buckie Thistle against Strathspey Thistle. Image: Jasperimage.

Strathspey pulled a goal back on 22 minutes from a set-piece, when Alan Kerr’s header picked out Owen Loveland, who turned the ball home with a neat back-flick from point-blank range.

Buckie restored their two-goal cushion six minutes before the break however, when Joe McCabe’s header across goal picked out the run of Keir to tap home at the far post.

The home side looked to start the second half in similar fashion, with McCabe sending a headed effort over the bar after meeting a MacAskill corner.

Max Barry in action for Buckie Thistle against Strathspey Thistle. Image: Jasperimage.

Stewart moved defender Murray up front and the switch paid off on 71 minutes, when he sent an acrobatic effort beyond Fletcher after the ball broke for him in the box.

Substitute Sam Morrison headed home from a corner on 85 minutes, before Murray towered above Fletcher to net a sixth in stoppage time.

