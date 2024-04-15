Reaction as Buckie Thistle move level with Highland League leaders Brechin City with 6-1 triumph over Strathspey Thistle

Buckie Thistle moved level on points with Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City after overcoming Strathspey Thistle 6-1 at Victoria Park.

The result cuts Buckie’s goal difference deficit to four behind the Angus outfit, who are in action away to Keith on Tuesday.

Both teams, along with third-placed Fraserburgh, now have two games remaining as the campaign nears its thrilling climax.

It was the first of two encounters between the sides in the space of 48 hours, ahead of what will be their penultimate fixture when they meet again in Grantown on Wednesday.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart said: “The guys’ effort was unbelievable. They kept going until the end, with their fitness and desire.

“Obviously we would have liked to have scored a few more goals, but I couldn’t have asked any more. We have asked a lot of this group over the last three or four months.

“In the last five minutes we created three or four really good chances but never took too many, which is a slight disappointment.

“It might not be important – but we move on to Wednesday and if we get the same performance and attitude I will be delighted.”

Strathspey interim boss Mike Rae said: “We originally set up with five at the back. The plan was to try and contain it, but after losing two goals in the first five minutes we changed to a four at the back to try and attack them a bit more.

“We made a bit of a game of it after that – I was pleased with the reaction of the boys.”

Lightning start from Stewart’s side

With goal difference a potential factor in the title race, Stewart’s men made a lightning fast start to the match and were rewarded with the lead just 30 seconds in.

Max Barry was threaded in down the inside right channel, before he unleashed an effort which crept in at Kit Fletcher’s near post.

The Jags wasted little time in doubling their advantage just five minutes into the match. Moments after Andy MacAskill’s cross had come back off the upright, the ball broke for Marcus Goodall on the edge of the box, with his strike deflecting off Taylor Sutherland to wrongfoot Fletcher.

Strathspey pulled a goal back on 22 minutes from a set-piece, when Alan Kerr’s header picked out Owen Loveland, who turned the ball home with a neat back-flick from point-blank range.

Buckie restored their two-goal cushion six minutes before the break however, when Joe McCabe’s header across goal picked out the run of Keir to tap home at the far post.

The home side looked to start the second half in similar fashion, with McCabe sending a headed effort over the bar after meeting a MacAskill corner.

Stewart moved defender Murray up front and the switch paid off on 71 minutes, when he sent an acrobatic effort beyond Fletcher after the ball broke for him in the box.

Substitute Sam Morrison headed home from a corner on 85 minutes, before Murray towered above Fletcher to net a sixth in stoppage time.