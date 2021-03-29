Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan hopes to gain the benefits of Caley Thistle loan spell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scott Allan says the need for regular football in his recovery from a heart condition was the driving force behind him joining Caley Thistle on loan.

Inverness have pulled off a major coup by landing Hibernian midfielder Allan until the end of the season, having struggled for regular game time at Easter Road.

It follows a difficult period for Allan, who spent several months on the sidelines earlier this season due to a health issue.

After being taken out of the Hibs side by manager Jack Ross in August, Allan was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy – a heart condition which thickens the organ’s walls.

That caused periods of fatigue and dizziness when Allan undertook exercise, which led to a thorough recovery process for the 29-year-old.

Although Allan has made four substitute appearances for Hibs since the turn of the year he feels a sustained spell of regular playing time is required.

© SNS Group

Ross was keen to keep Allan with the Edinburgh side in their pursuit of third place in the Premiership, however the former Celtic midfielder says he will benefit from his spell in the Highlands.

Allan said: “The first step was just getting back on the bench, but I knew myself that was never going to be enough for me to be happy.

“I’m a player that wants to play football and I think I have shown that. I could sit there and be comfortable, but I want to get back to the best I can be.

“I think coming up here and getting games until the end of the season puts me in a good position going back to Hibs next year.

“I think me coming here tells you everything about me, and my desire to get back playing as best as I can.”

Allan feels Hibs will reap the rewards of allowing him to make the move when he returns to his parent club in the summer.

He added: “It’s a hard one as we are going for third at Hibs, and I could come on and affect games.

“I think given the journey I have been on, I need to play real games.

“I’ve not had that opportunity at Hibs yet. My aim is to do well here and get back into the Hibs team for next season. That’s my end goal.”

Allan played the majority of the second half in Caley Jags’ 1-0 victory over Arbroath on Saturday, which leaves them adrift of the Championship play-offs on goal difference.

© SNS Group

The former Scotland under-21 international was pleased with his impact, adding: “It’s the most game time I’ve had since I’ve been back from my heart condition.

“I hadn’t trained since Tuesday and then drove up on the morning of the game – so much for sports science.

“In myself it has been a long journey back since the end of August. There has been a lot of hard work to get back on the bench for Hibs.

“I have not missed a day’s training since December 16, but I have not had a bounce game but they don’t count – it’s real competitive football which this was. I felt really good considering that.

“As the game went on I looked fit and didn’t feel tired. That’s what I need, not coming on for five minutes here and there.”