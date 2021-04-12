Fan view: Hearts may have sealed top spot, but rest of Championship placings look like they’ll go down to the wire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It was a strange weekend in the Championship.

The inevitable confirmation of Heart of Midlothian as champions finally occurred though they have hardly been impressive recently.

However, it’s what happens over the whole season that matters and their promotion was pretty much inevitable from the start.

The Jambos’ 6-0 thumping of bottom club, Alloa, on Friday night saw them return to form, but results on Saturday showed how little there is between the rest of the league.

The games between Dundee and Morton, Raith Rovers and Arbroath along with Ayr United and Dunfermline Athletic all produced draws. That shouldn’t be a surprise as all these teams have something to play for in this league.

At Palmerston things were no different as Caley Thistle squared up to Queen of the South. There was very little between the sides and a point apiece was probably the right result.

Everybody associated with all eight clubs that played on Saturday will be thinking how good it would have been to have won their game.

There will be very little that comes between ending up in the promotion and relegation play-offs or having to settle for being between fifth and eighth place which will guarantee your place in next season’s Championship. It may well come down to goal difference.

Nikolay Todorov was the man who salvaged a point for Inverness. He is one player who seems to have flourished since Neil McCann took over and, together with Daniel MacKay, appears both confident and capable in front of goal. If they can both keep hitting the back of the net then Caley Thistle will certainly have a chance of giving their fans an exciting end to the season.